Mikal Bridges sets up the nice finish

Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
One of the great careers in sports broadcasting is coming to an end.
Who will end up on the front row?
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
The Royals hope the new stadium can be open in time for the 2028 season.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions (again) and the NFL offseason is in full swing. No better time for a fantasy football mock draft!
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Tiger Woods and others at the Genesis Invitational this week in Los Angeles.
Topuria isn't yet a UFC champion, but he's so sure of a victory over Alexander Volkanovski that he's already looking at future opponents.
Hsu has dealt with plenty of love and loss. Through it all, she wants to be defined not by the tragedies she's endured, but by the game she loves.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.