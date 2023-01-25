Mikal Bridges with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters Videos

STORY: The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breathe new momentum into its fight against Russian forces.Poland is pushing for countries who have German-made Leopards to send them to Ukraine, even if Germany does not want to join them.Morawiecki said it made sense to keep up the pressure on Germany to change course, pointing to comments by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday (January 22) saying Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.