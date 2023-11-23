Mikal Bridges drops 45, but Nets lose to Hawks 147-145 in OT

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena on Wednesday to take on the Atlanta Hawks and lost 147-145 in overtime.

For the Nets, Mikal Bridges had 45 points and 10 rebounds while Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points and 12 rebounds. Cam Johnson had 23 points and Nic Claxton had 22 points.

For the Hawks, Trae Young had 43 points and nine assists while De’Andre Hunter had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Dejounte Murray had 20 points and Clint Capela had 14 points.

In the first half, Brooklyn was unable to stop Atlanta from scoring at will as the Hawks dropped 45 points in the first quarter thanks to a combination of hot three-point shooting and endless transition buckets. The Nets tightened things up in the second quarter to go into halftime down 77-67.

In the second half, Brooklyn managed to stifle Atlanta’s high-flying offense in the third quarter and were able to get to within five points before the end of the period. The same thing happened in the fourth quarter as Bridges and Young continued to go back-and-forth to carry their teams into overtime.

In overtime, Bridges and Young continued their high-scoring duel as both players were able to get whatever they wanted throughout the entirety of this game. In the end, Brooklyn was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded and lost in a heartbreaking fashion.

