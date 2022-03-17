Mikaela Shiffrin wins fourth World Cup overall title, second most in women’s history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OlympicTalk
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tokyo Games
    Tokyo Games
  • Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    American alpine skier
  • Lindsey Vonn
    Lindsey Vonn
    American alpine skier

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her fourth World Cup overall title, tying Lindsey Vonn for second most in women’s history.

Shiffrin secured the 20-pound crystal globe with two races remaining in the 37-race season that began in October.

She finished second in the World Cup Finals super-G in Courchevel, France, on Thursday, .05 behind Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Her closest rival, Slovakian Petra Vlhova, was 17th, dropping from 156 points behind Shiffrin to 236 points, an insurmountable deficit as a race winner receives 100 points.

WORLD CUP FINALS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin began this week’s finals with a 56-point lead, then distanced Vlhova by winning Wednesday’s downhill before cementing the overall title Thursday.

Only the legendary Annemarie Moser-Pröll has more World Cup overall titles than Shiffrin, who at 27 is young enough to chase the Austrian’s record. Moser-Pröll won six in the 1970s.

The World Cup overall title is the biggest annual prize in ski racing, going to the skier with the most combined points across all disciplines over the course of a season.

This is Shiffrin’s first overall title since she won three in a row from 2017-19.

In 2020, she raced an abbreviated season due to the death of her father. In 2021, she was sidelined by a back injury at the start of the season and raced zero downhills or super-Gs on the World Cup.

Shiffrin has two races left this season — a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. She has 74 career World Cup wins, trailing only Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin on brink of World Cup overall title after first downhill... Nathan Chen withdraws from figure skating world championships Mikaela Shiffrin can finish a season of challenges as the world’s best...

Mikaela Shiffrin wins fourth World Cup overall title, second most in women’s history originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Shiffrin wins overall World Cup title, places 2nd in super-G

    Mikaela Shiffrin won skiing’s overall World Cup title for the fourth time on Thursday, fueled by speed races that turned her expected duel with Petra Vlhová into a runaway success. Shiffrin finished second in the super-G at the World Cup Finals — one day after a surprise victory in the downhill — to put more pressure on Vlhová for the overall title. The Slovakian skier had to finish no worse than seventh to stop Shiffrin from extending her lead in the standings beyond 200 points with only their specialty slalom and giant slalom races left over the weekend.

  • Ski power couple Shiffrin, Kilde shine at World Cup Finals

    It was clear — crystal globe clear — that skiing's power couple had a rewarding day in the French Alps. Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde excelled Wednesday in Courchevel in their first races of the World Cup Finals — the week when all the crystal globe trophies are awarded in men's and women's skiing. “It was incredible, how she raced was perfect,” Kilde told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

  • 15-year-old official recovering after getting assaulted during game

    A young hockey linesman is recovering after he was punched in the face by a player who had just been ejected from the game.

  • Report: Russian court extends Griner's arrest until May 19

    A Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. “The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to Tass.

  • Shiffrin scores rare downhill win to extend World Cup lead

    Mikaela Shiffrin increased her lead over Petra Vlhová in a close race for the overall title by winning the downhill on Wednesday at the World Cup Finals. Shiffrin had barely raced downhill this season — two World Cup events in December and then last month's Beijing Olympics. The American put down a clean run on the new Eclipse course to earn the victory and 100 World Cup points.

  • Seahawks to sign former Chiefs center Austin Blythe

    The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bulk up their offensive line with the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Blythe.

  • Sixers praise stars Joel Embiid, James Harden for leading in win over Cavs

    The Philadelphia 76ers praise Joel Embiid and James Harden for leading the way in their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Eagles agree to contract extension with GM Howie Roseman

    Source: Eagles sign Howie Roseman to three-year contract extension https://t.co/J4vb6tjR7A - Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 17, 2022 The Philadelphia Eagles quietly made another move to help cement their roster retool, agreeing to a contract ...

  • Agent says Commanders 'lied,' while McKissic opts to return

    The latest developments in the Washington Commanders’ roller coaster of an offseason include a running back returning after initially agreeing to sign elsewhere, the surprising releases of two linemen — with one of their agents calling out a team official for lying — and confusion over when another big cut was happening. After agreeing Tuesday to sign a $7 million, two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, running back J.D. McKissic reversed course and decided to return to the Commanders under the same terms, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The Commanders announced the releases of starting left guard Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Deshazor Everett, which saves $19 million against the salary cap in 2022.

  • BNP Paribas Open: Simona Halep making another deep run after win in matchup of Romanians

    Halep won the BNP Paribas title in 2015 and says the Indian Wells tournament feels like home to her

  • 4 takeaways from the Eagles signing GM Howie Roseman to a 3-year contract extension

    4 takeaways from the #Philadelphia #Eagles signing GM Howie #Roseman to a 3-year contract extension

  • LOOK: Carson Wentz will be wearing No. 11 for the Commanders

    Carson Wentz is back in his old No. 11 jersey for the Commanders.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on brink of World Cup overall title after first downhill win in two years

    Mikaela Shiffrin moved closer to winning a fourth overall title in the first of four races at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday.

  • Tampa quick turnaround and quick study for Xander, Morikawa

    Xander Schauffele is playing the Valspar Championship for the first time, which is not to suggest everything about Innisbrook is foreign territory for him. Five years ago seems much longer for Schauffele, now No. 9 in the world with an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo and a World Golf Championship among his four PGA Tour victories. Not so distant was the memory from the TPC Sawgrass.

  • Michigan football's co-offensive coordinators' plan for game day roles: 'It's very fluid'

    Michigan football's co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss seem to be building chemistry in their new roles.

  • USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, March 15: Ankalaev, Yadong inch up

    Check out the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings following UFC Fight Night 203.

  • Pistons vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

    The Detroit Pistons (18-51) play against the Orlando Magic (18-52) at Amway Center The Detroit Pistons are spending $7,276,064 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,030,438 per win Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 17, 2022 ...

  • ‘I’m at peace,’ Frank Martin says in first public comments since firing at USC

    Is Martin sour about things? No. “You’re only sour if you’re mistreated. Nobody mistreated me.”

  • Norman-led Saudi golf league announces schedule, no players

    Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments announced an eight-tournament schedule Wednesday that will offer $255 million for the total prize fund and a format that includes both individual and team play. Missing from the announcement was the names of who would be playing, which would affect their PGA Tour membership. LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, said it is providing more than $400 million in “seed money” to launch the LIV Golf Invitational series, which blends 54-hole stroke play with a team concept.

  • How about Baker Mayfield to the Lions?

    At some point last year, when the possibility of quarterback Baker Mayfield leaving the Browns first crystallized, one team struck me as an intriguing potential destination. The Detroit Lions. Mayfield’s mindset and attitude mesh with the current mindset and attitude in Detroit, courtesy of coach Dan Campbell and executive Chris Spielman. Mayfield has the moxie, [more]