Mikaela Shiffrin wins fourth World Cup overall title, second most in women’s history

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her fourth World Cup overall title, tying Lindsey Vonn for second most in women’s history.

Shiffrin secured the 20-pound crystal globe with two races remaining in the 37-race season that began in October.

She finished second in the World Cup Finals super-G in Courchevel, France, on Thursday, .05 behind Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Her closest rival, Slovakian Petra Vlhova, was 17th, dropping from 156 points behind Shiffrin to 236 points, an insurmountable deficit as a race winner receives 100 points.

Shiffrin began this week’s finals with a 56-point lead, then distanced Vlhova by winning Wednesday’s downhill before cementing the overall title Thursday.

Only the legendary Annemarie Moser-Pröll has more World Cup overall titles than Shiffrin, who at 27 is young enough to chase the Austrian’s record. Moser-Pröll won six in the 1970s.

The World Cup overall title is the biggest annual prize in ski racing, going to the skier with the most combined points across all disciplines over the course of a season.

This is Shiffrin’s first overall title since she won three in a row from 2017-19.

In 2020, she raced an abbreviated season due to the death of her father. In 2021, she was sidelined by a back injury at the start of the season and raced zero downhills or super-Gs on the World Cup.

Shiffrin has two races left this season — a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday. She has 74 career World Cup wins, trailing only Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86).

