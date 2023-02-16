Mikaela Shiffrin wins Alpine worlds giant slalom, ties gold medals record

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin won her first giant slalom world title to become the most decorated skier in modern world Alpine skiing championships history with 13 medals, including seven golds.

Shiffrin, racing two days after parting with her coach of seven years, prevailed by 12 hundredths of a second over Italian Federica Brignone, combining times from two runs on Thursday. Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel earned bronze in Meribel, France.

“That’s unbelievable,” Shiffrin said. “I was so nervous, just can’t believe it.”

Shiffrin had the fastest first run by 12 hundredths over Frenchwoman Tessa Worley, who skied out of the second run.

Shiffrin broke her tie with Kjetil Andre Aamodt, a Norwegian standout of the 1990s and 2000s, for the most individual world championships medals since World War II.

Shiffrin also tied the modern record for individual gold medals with Austrian Toni Sailer (1950s), Frenchwoman Marielle Goitschel (1960s) and Swede Anja Pärson (2000s).

Shiffrin, 27, has 13 medals in 16 career individual world championships races dating to 2013. She won silver or bronze in the GS at the previous three worlds in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

She has one event left at these worlds, the slalom on Saturday.

Worlds continue Friday with the men’s giant slalom, live on Peacock.

