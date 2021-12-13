Mikaela Shiffrin tallies back-to-back super-G podiums

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recorded back-to-back super-G podium finishes at this weekend’s World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The third-place results mark her first podium finishes in a World Cup speed event in nearly two years (though she did win super-G bronze at the 2021 World Championships).

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami won Saturday’s super-G, while Italy’s Sofia Goggia placed second.

Two other Italian skiers – Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni – went 1-2 on Sunday. Gut-Behrami crashed out, while Goggia placed sixth. (A video highlight of Sunday’s race is embedded above.)

“It was a bit tricky today!” Shiffrin told U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “Especially with some wind, you get these pushes from behind and you speed up like crazy and it’s a little unexpected… I just tried to push my line and trust it and make good turns and stand strong on my skis.”

Shiffrin, who has led the overall World Cup standings since the Killington World Cup, extended her lead with Sunday’s result. Goggia, who went three-for-three last weekend in Lake Louise, is second in the overall standings, 90 points back.

Shiffrin – a three-time overall World Cup champion – hopes to compete in all five individual events (slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill, and combined) at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which officially open on February 4. The Olympic schedule should favor Shiffrin. Her best events – slalom and giant slalom – will take place ahead of the speed events.

That is, if the weather cooperates.

Shiffrin was initially interested in competing in all five individual events at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where the same schedule was used. But when high winds caused both the giant slalom and slalom to be pushed back-to-back-to-back with the super-G, Shiffrin opted against entering the speed events.

With a gold medal in any event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Shiffrin would become the first U.S. alpine skier ever to win three Olympic gold medals. The 26-year-old shares the current record (2 gold medals) with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence.

