Mikaela Shiffrin finishes race but fails to medal in Women's Super-G

YANQING, China — At the third attempt, Mikaela Shiffrin finished her first race here at the Olympics but failed to medal in Friday’s Super-G. She finished with a time of 1:14.30.

Shiffrin was considered a bit of an underdog in the Super-G but her technical prowess had some believing she could end up on the podium.

Shiffrin’s week began with hopes of multiple medals, and perhaps multiple golds. But Monday, as she said, “was finished basically before it even started” when she wiped out of the giant slalom five gates into her first run. Two days later, she again lasted just five gates, and skied out of the slalom, her signature event.

She left the National Alpine Ski Center on Wednesday not knowing whether she’d race in Friday’s Super-G. Monday had left her disappointed, but still confident, and determined to rebound. Wednesday left her in tears. “I feel that I have to question a lot now,” she said with her voice breaking. She felt betrayed by her skiing, the thing she’d always been able to trust, and suddenly, seemingly, couldn’t.

After Thursday training, though, she decided she’d start the Super-G, Alpine skiing’s second-fastest discipline. On Friday morning, hours before the one-run race, she posted on Twitter to “thank everyone” for their support since her DNFs. “Super G is fun,” she wrote. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward.”

Her next race could be Tuesday’s downhill. Her best remaining shot at an individual medal will come in Thursday’s combined, which features one run of downhill and one of slalom. Shiffrin, though a talented all-around skier, is a technical specialist, and had focused her pre-Beijing training on giant slalom and slalom.

After her slalom ski-out, Shiffrin spoke emotionally to media for roughly 40 minutes. A U.S. ski team spokeswoman said the following day that Shiffrin would not be speaking to media for the “foreseeable future.”