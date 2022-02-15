Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't ski downhill often. She did it in Beijing because she wanted to. | Opinion

BEIJING — Downhill is to Mikaela Shiffrin as breaststroke was to Michael Phelps.

They can do those races, of course. They are the best in their respective sports and, on a very basic level, skiing is skiing, just as swimming is swimming. And they will do these events, if for no other reason than to be competitive in other races.

But to contend for an Olympic medal in that event specifically, as is expected in the races that are their specialties? Let’s have a little perspective, please.

No doubt some will look at Shiffrin’s finish in Tuesday’s downhill – 18th place, more than two seconds behind gold medalist Corinne Suter – and, given her previous struggles at the Beijing Olympics, think it was another bad race.

Look a little further, though, and you’ll see that Shiffrin doesn’t ski downhill often. She’s raced it 14 times in her World Cup career – by comparison, the slalom in Beijing was her seventh of this season – and only three of those have been since January 2020.

Before Saturday’s first training run, she hadn’t even been on her downhill skis since December, when she did two races at Lake Louise.

“I feel like I have a lot to learn in downhill and I’m trying to kind of take a crash course just in these last few days,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t really expect much from the results, but I want to ski the hill the way that it’s the most fun to ski. Which is skiing with the hill and making speed and you can feel the acceleration.

“I feel it in some spots,” she said. “And then in some spots, I feel like I’m fighting it a bit. That’s just a lack of experience showing through.”

And unlike Phelps, who won’t drown if he races breaststroke, the downhill carries a very real risk of serious injury. Well, any ski race does. But the downhill in particular, where skiers are barreling down a narrow track, on uneven terrain, at speeds of up to 80 miles an hour.

So why bother doing it?

First, because Shiffrin wanted to. She had hoped to race all five individual events at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago, only to have weather-related delays upend the schedule and make it impossible.

So far in Beijing, the weather is cooperating. For the women, the only thing that’s been canceled or postponed was the second downhill training run, which got scrubbed Sunday because of a snowstorm.

Shiffrin has raved about the downhill course, calling it beautiful and spectacular. If at all possible she wanted to race it, even if she knew her odds of contending for a medal were unlikely.

“It was a really bad idea!” Shiffrin said, laughing, when someone asked how she was handling the physical demands of doing all five events. “I’m so happy that I got the opportunity to race today, and energy-wise I feel OK.”

The larger reason for Shiffrin to race the downhill, however, is to put herself in better position for the Alpine combined Thursday.

The combined is one run each of both downhill and slalom. Shiffrin can afford to give up some ground in the downhill, especially since Olympic slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova has already left Beijing. Vlhova finished second to Shiffrin in the combined at last year’s world championships.

But some is also a relative term. Shiffrin has to at least be competitive in the downhill to give herself a shot at a medal in the combined, making any time she gets on the downhill course beneficial.

“Every day that I get on this track and I’m able to take a run and just do a solid run, top to bottom, it gives me the chance to be a little more calm in my mind,” she said. “I tend to think way too much and that makes it hard to ski freely. But I can’t (ski freely). I have to think because I haven’t really practiced downhill in two years.”

These Olympics have not gone at all as Shiffrin, or anyone else, imagined they would.

After winning two golds and a silver in her first two Olympics, she was expected to contend for multiple medals here. But she skied off the course after the fifth gate in the first run of both the giant slalom and slalom, her two best events, and was ninth in the super-G.

“Nothing’s guaranteed,” she said. “That’s the No. 1 lesson that I think many people learn at the Olympic Games, is that there is no guarantee for anything. Not for performance or results.”

Oh, and for what it’s worth? Phelps never even swam a breaststroke race at the Olympics or world championships. When he swam the 200-meter breast at the 2015 national championships, he finished seventh.

Not everybody can be great at everything.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

