Mikaela Shiffrin earns 90th World Cup win, 55th in slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin extended her records with a 90th World Cup victory and a 55th in slalom, winning her home World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, for a sixth time in seven starts.

Shiffrin prevailed by 33 hundredths of a second over Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia combining times from two runs. Shiffrin had the top time in each run.

Shiffrin, who won two of the three slaloms so far this season, has 15 more career World Cup slalom victories than the second-most successful skier in history, Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Last March, Shiffrin broke Stenmark's record of 86 Alpine World Cup wins across disciplines.

Shiffrin ranks fourth in career individual World Cup wins across all Winter Olympic sports behind three retired legends: Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen (114 wins), German speed skater Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98) and Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen (95).

Shiffrin had a difficult start to this season, suffering a bone bruise on her left tibial plateau in a training crash last month. She visited a hospital and missed a significant amount of practice.

She then won her second race back in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 12, after Vlhova straddled a gate late in her second run en route to what would have been a comfortable victory.

As a teen, the Colorado native Shiffrin attended Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, 100 miles north of Killington.

The Alpine skiing World Cup continues next weekend with women's giant slaloms in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. The men race two downhills and a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, airing on NBC Sports.