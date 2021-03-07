Mikaela Shiffrin denied 70th World Cup victory as Petra Vlhova takes emotional home win

Mikaela Shiffrin was denied a 70th World Cup victory as Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova won a giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, on Sunday.

Shiffrin, the first-run leader by .16 of a second over Vlhova, ended up third after the second run, when she was held at the start for two and a half minutes while course workers fixed a broken gate.

Vlhova prevailed by .16 over New Zealand’s Alice Robinson for an extra meaningful victory on home snow.

Vlhova, who last year supplanted Shiffrin as the world’s top slalom skier, ended a 20-race victory drought, her longest internationally since her second of now 19 World Cup wins in March 2017.

“I had a small crisis,” Vlhova said in an emotional finish-area interview. “At the end, on my home slope, I won. This was my dream.”

Shiffrin dropped to third, .37 behind, for her 102nd career podium in her 188th start.

Italian Marta Bassino placed fourth and clinched the World Cup season title in the GS.

American Nina O’Brien was fourth after the opening run, then fell in her second run going for her first World Cup podium. Full results are here.

Vlhova gained 71 points on Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. A Slovakian has never captured it.

Gut-Behrami, who is better in downhill and super-G, leads by 36 points going into the last six races. A race winner gets 100 points. Second place gets 80.

Shiffrin, who is not going for the overall title this season, tries again for win No. 70 in slaloms on Friday and Saturday in Are, Sweden, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock Premium. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of her World Cup debut at age 15.

