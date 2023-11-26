Mikael Granlund with a Spectacular Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks
Mikael Granlund (San Jose Sharks) with a Spectacular Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/25/2023
Mikael Granlund (San Jose Sharks) with a Spectacular Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/25/2023
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
FC Cincinnati's 94th-minute winner against the Philadelphia Union sure looked to be offside. Here's why it wasn't disallowed by VAR.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.