Mikael Granlund with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Though his name isn't always in the spotlight, Alex Caceres is one of the longest tenured active fighters on the UFC roster. As such, and at just 32 years of age, he's looking forward to setting a record that no other fighter will be able to match. Caceres faces Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, Feb. 27, hoping to build upon the longest winning streak of his career. Watch and listen to everything Caceres had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)