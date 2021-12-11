Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal helps Rangers to 2-1 win over Sabres

Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome celebrate blue uniforms goal lamp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 36 shots and the New York Rangers extended one of the best starts in team history with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

The Rangers hung on for the victory after a video review determined Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s goal with 57 seconds remaining.

Officials first confirmed Olofsson’s shot, which caromed in off the skate of New York’s Patrik Nemeth, had crossed the goal line. They then determined Dahlin had crossed the blue line before the Sabres entered the zone.

Mika Zibanejad got his first goal in 15 games and Alex Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, who bounced back after having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. Adam Fox assisted on both goals to take over the NHL points lead among defenseman with 29.

The Rangers improved to 18-5-3, matching the franchise mark for most wins through 26 games. That record was set by the 1994 Stanley Cup champion team, which opened 18-6-2.

The Sabres extended their winless skid to 0-5-1 but avoided being shutout in consecutive games when Brett Murray converted Mark Pysyk’s pass from behind the net with 5:23 remaining. Buffalo was coming off a 2-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday.

Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen stopped 29 shots and has lost five straight since winning his NHL debut in April.

Georgiev has won four in a row and improved to 5-1-1 this season. His best stops came in the opening two periods.

With 1:09 left in the first period, Georgiev got his glove out for a piece of Vinnie Hinostroza’s one-timer at the right post. Six minutes into the second period, Georgiev slid out his right pad to stop Zemgus Girgensons’ backhand attempt off a breakaway.

Zibanejad scored 4:48 into the first, giving the Rangers power-play goals in six straight and eight of nine. Artemi Panarin’s cross-ice pass from the left boards hit the skate of Buffalo’s Mark Jankowski and deflected toward the net, forcing Lukkonen to kick out his right pad. Lukkonen was out of position as Zibanejad, from a bad angle, banked the puck off the goalie’s back.

Story continues

New York went up 2-0 on Lafreniere’s goal midway through the second period. Fox set that up with a shot from the right circle, which Lukkonen flubbed off his blocker. The puck bounced to the goalie’s left, where Lafreniere swept into the open side.

INJURY UPDATES

Sabres: C Casey Mittelstadt had surgery to repair an upper-body injury he sustained Tuesday. He’s out indefinitely, and the latest injury comes after he was playing his third game after missing 21 with an upper-body injury. The Sabres placed Mittelstadt on injured reserve on Thursday. ... G Malcolm Subban skated in the morning and could be in position to return after getting hurt in his Buffalo debut, a 6-2 loss at Carolina last weekend.

Rangers: G Igor Shesterkin took the ice for a stretching portion of practice on Friday. He missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury sustained in a 1-0 win over San Jose on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Sabres: Complete three-game homestand against Washington Capitals on Saturday night.