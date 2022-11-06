Mika Zibanejad with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2022
Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2022
Kaapo Kakko (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2022
Dominik Kubalik (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal vs. New York Rangers, 11/06/2022
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win.
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Red Wings snapped the Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Shorthanded Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders, 11/05/2022
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 10 of the college football season?
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Fathers and sons form the bedrock of NASCAR. While one son celebrated his father's title Sunday, another son mourned the sudden passing of his father.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
There’s not supposed to be homefield advantage in golf. Try telling that to Bernhard Langer.
Capping his toughest season at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch went through "the worst of it all" in an emotionally wrenching final start with the team.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged to stop the intent of hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash.
Here is the purse breakdown for Henley and the rest of the field at Mayakoba.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Surprising losses by Alabama and Clemson saw the perennial College Football Playoff contenders tumble down the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.