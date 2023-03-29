Mika Zibanejad with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

AFP

World number one Carlos Alcaraz charged into the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tommy Paul on Tuesday but second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Russian Karen Khachanov.Tsitsipas had to wait a week for his first contest in Miami, beating Chilean Cristian Garin on Monday, but he came unstuck against Khachanov, losing 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.