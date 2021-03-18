Mika Zibanejad erupts for six points Wednesday

It has been a struggle for Mika Zibanejad for generate much offensively this season, but he exploded for three goals and three assists in Wednesday’s 9-0 win over Philadelphia. He had earned just three goals and eight helpers over 27 appearances going into Wednesday’s contest.

Zibanejad tied an NHL record by scoring six points during a seven-goal second period for the Rangers. His natural hat trick and three-assist performance put him in the same company as Bryan Trottier of the New York Islanders as the only players to score six points in a period of an NHL game. Trottier also had three goals and three assists back on Dec. 23, 1978.

Hopefully, Zibanejad is brimming with confidence after a match like that and he can get his season back on track. He has been very disappointing from a fantasy perspective this year after he racked up 41 goals and 75 points over 57 matches in 2019-20.

VANCOUVER 3 OTTAWA 2 (SO)

Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Horvat added an assist to give himself a two-point performance.

Ryan Dzingel and Josh Norris replied for the Senators in the second and third period, respectively.

Adam Gaudette scored the only goal among eight shooters in the shootout

Thatcher Demko stopped 30 of 32 shots for seventh win his last eight starts.

Joey Daccord was injured for the Senators and had to leave the match after he blocked 19 of 21 shots. Fillip Gustavsson took the loss in his NHL debut despite stopping all eight shots he faced.

PHILADELPHIA 0 NEW YORK RANGERS 9

Mika Zibanejad was the star of the game with three goals three assists during a seven-goal second period.

Pavel Buchnevich notched two goals and two assists in the contest.

Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba produced one goal and one assist apiece.

Brendan Lemieux and Filip Chytil had the other markers in the match for the Rangers.

Ryan Strome chipped in two assists, while Chris Kreider, Brett Howden Adam Fox and Libor Hajek recorded one helper each.

Alexandar Georgiev turned aside all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Brian Elliott was pulled after he permitted five goals on 13 shots. Carter Hart surrendered four goals on 16 shots in relief.

MONTREAL 3 WINNIPEG 4 (OT)

Nikolaj Ehlers scored 55 seconds into overtime to give the Jets the win on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor scored twice in regulation for Winnipeg.

Blake Wheeler opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the match.

Phillip Danault scored for only the second time this season to get the Canadiens on the board 1:26 into the second period.

Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli, who got his 18th marker of the year, scored in the third period to get Montreal a point in the standings.

Gallagher and Ehlers also added an assist apiece in the game.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots for his 13th win in 23 starts, while Carey Price stopped 26 shots in the overtime defeat.

SAN JOSE 4 VEGAS 5

The Golden Knights rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period with four goals to claim the victory.

Alec Martinez ended up with the game winner after Evander Kane scored late in the contest for the Sharks.

Shea Theodore accumulated one goal and two assists in the match. Kane also added two helpers to give a three-point effort.

Tomas Nosek and Tomas Hertl produced two assists apiece.

Matt Nieto, Mario Ferraro, Cody Glass, Nicolas Hague and Ryan Reaves scored one goal each in the match.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 of 37 shots in the loss, while Marc-Andre Fleury picked up his 16th victory in 21 starts with 29 saves on 33 shots.

ST. LOUIS 1 LOS ANGELES 4

The Kings jumped out to 3-0 lead in the first period and coasted to a win over the Blues on Wednesday night.

Drew Doughty, Carl Grundstrom and Trevor Moore scored in the first frame for Los Angeles.

Anze Kopitar sealed the win with an empty-netter. Kopitar, Moore, Doughty also registered one assist each in the match.

Cal Petersen, who blocked 19 shots for his fifth win of the season, also earned an assist in the contest.

Mike Hoffman scored the lone goal in the loss for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 23 shots in the defeat.

EDMONTON 7 CALGARY 3

Tyson Barrie racked up four assists in the contest to take over the scoring lead among all NHL defensemen. He has 28 points through 32 games.

Connor McDavid, who had one goal, two assists, and Leon Draisaitl, who collected three helpers, had three-point performances on Wednesday.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse had one goal and one assist apiece in the match.

Dominik Kahun, Alex Chiasson and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton in the win.

Elias Lindholm got the Flames on the board during the second period, while Mikael Backund and Johnny Gaudreau scored late in the third period.

Matthew Tkachuk chipped in two assists on Wednesday night.

Mike Smith blocked 30 of 33 shots for his 10 win in 15 appearances, while Jacob Markstrom defended 23 of 30 shots in the defeat.