Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Mika Häkkinen's Exclusive McLaren P1 Offer: A Hypercar With Lessons From an F1 Legend

In an extraordinary opportunity for automobile enthusiasts and collectors alike, Mika Häkkinen, the esteemed two-time Formula 1 World Champion, is auctioning his McLaren P1 prototype. But this is no ordinary auction. Bonhanms' winning bidder will not only become the owner of an exceptional hypercar but will also receive a day of personal driving instruction from Häkkinen himself, ensuring the new owner can fully appreciate and command the vehicle's immense capabilities.

Images Via Bonhams

This McLaren P1, known as VP3, holds a special place in automotive history as the first validation prototype to be auctioned. As one of only seven prototypes crafted for validation purposes and with a total production of just 375 units, this vehicle represents a rare slice of McLaren's engineering prowess. Tailored to Häkkinen's exact specifications by McLaren Special Operations, the car features a sleek black finish with exposed carbon fiber trim and striking Papaya orange accents, a nod to McLaren's racing heritage.

The auction, overseen by Bonhams in the glamorous setting of Monaco, offers not just a car but an experience. The inclusion of a personal driving lesson from Mika Häkkinen elevates this from a mere transaction to a once-in-a-lifetime event. Supercars, with their intricate and advanced systems, demand a level of respect and understanding to be truly enjoyed. Who better to guide the new owner through this learning curve than Häkkinen, a driver renowned for his skill and precision on the racetrack?

This McLaren P1 is more than a hypercar; it's a masterclass in engineering and design, a testament to McLaren's relentless pursuit of performance. The vehicle's role as a lead car for durability testing underscores its significance in the development of one of the most revered hypercars in the world. Its auction offers an unparalleled opportunity not just to own a piece of automotive excellence but to connect with the very essence of Formula 1, bridging the gap between the thrill of the track and the exhilaration of the open road.

Images Via Bonhams

As the auction date approaches, anticipation builds for this unique blend of automotive history and personal experience. The chance to receive driving lessons from a figure as iconic as Mika Häkkinen is a dream for any motorsport enthusiast, making this McLaren P1 an incredibly sought-after piece. This event promises to be a highlight for the automotive community, celebrating the legacy of Formula 1 and the pinnacle of hypercar innovation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter