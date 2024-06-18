What is Mika Faye’s stance on Barcelona exit?

An insight into the stance of Barcelona starlet Mikayil Faye when it comes to a potential summer departure has today been forthcoming online.

As much comes amid heavy speculation linking the stopper with a move to Portugal.

Barca, it is understood, are expecting an imminent offer from Primeira Liga giants Porto for Faye.

The proposal in question is expected to come in around the €15 million mark, enough to make the brass at the Camp Nou take into serious consideration the sale of a player who is yet to even make a senior appearance for the club.

🚨🔵⚪️ FC Porto will present formal bid to Barça for Mikayil Faye around €15m this week, meeting already scheduled.



Understand Barcelona want a buy back clause to be included in the deal as they don’t want to lose control on the player.



Talks will continue this week. pic.twitter.com/sKJraumVXU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

Where, though, does Faye himself stand on as much?

The Senegalese international only arrived at Barcelona last summer, and, until very recently, was labelled as eager only to carve out a place for himself in the Blaugrana’s first-team ranks.

The situation, however, now appears to have changed.

As revealed by transfer insider Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, heading into the summer, Faye had no interest in even listening to offers for his signature.

Now evidently aware that the club are taking into consideration a parting of ways, though, the gifted defender has changed his tune, ready to listen to any and all offers put before him.

Conor Laird | GSFN