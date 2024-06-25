Mika Faye move from Barcelona to Porto at risk of collapse as Catalan side set deadline

Barcelona and Porto are close to agreeing terms for defender Mikayil Faye to head across the Iberian peninsula from the East Coast to the West Coast. However there is a key concern that threatens to blow up the deal.

The two clubs have been in talks for some time over a deal, and with the closure of accounts at Barcelona occurring at the end of the month, the Blaugrana have given Porto until then to complete the deal. They will not budge on the €15m fee which Porto have negotiated down for anyway, but will insert a buyback clause into the deal.

Breaking: Barcelona and FC Porto are finalizing the transfer of Mikayil Faye for around 15 million euros. The Blaugrana have managed to insert a buy-back clause into the deal. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 25, 2024

As per Marca, Faye has given the green light for the move, but the hold up is that Porto do not currently have the money to do the deal. President Andre Vilas-Boas is searching for a way to get finances together to push it through, but Barcelona will not cede any further.

The reality is that Barcelona are in need of the funds sooner rather than later. So far they have earned €8m from Chadi Riad’s move to Crystal Palace, and the seemingly imminent €6m to come in from Chelsea’s signing of Marc Guiu. That said, their efforts to return to within their salary limit will be futile unless they can tie up a new sponsorship agreement with Nike or the resale of a stake in Barca Vision that Libero have not paid for.