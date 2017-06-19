Miguel Cabrera turns to 'Diesel Brothers' to build a custom truck

“Diesel Brothers,” the hit custom truck-building show on Discovery Channel, is taking a baseball turn Monday night, as Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and MLB Network analysts Pedro Martinez and Carlos Peña make guest appearances.

Miggy needs helping to build a custom truck that he’s going to auction off for charity and he turns to “Diesel Brothers” stars Diesel D and Heavy D (no, not the rapper). The result is a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD that’s customized to Miggy’s specifications and ends up featuring elements of a Cadillac Escalade. That’s Frankentruck status right there. Along the way, Martinez and Pena join in too. We’re told you’ll see Pedro pitching in cowboy boots and Carlos crushing a Volvo with a monster truck — both of which seem like good reasons to tune in.

The two-part episode airs at 9 p.m. ET Monday on Discovery Channel. Here are a few teaser clips:





Up on deck, the #DieselBrothers partner with a few of your favorite @MLB stars. pic.twitter.com/bTezgW2chd — Diesel Brothers (@DieselBrosTV) June 19, 2017





Miguel Cabrera, Pedro Martinez and Carlos Pena with the “Diesel Brothers.” (Discovery) More

There’s a reason this is especially noteworthy: First, it’s great to see baseball players getting some love on reality shows. Second, it’s great that it’s Cabrera, whose greatness on the field is widely known by baseball fans, however, he’s never been baseball’s most visible star in a pop culture sense.

The language barrier has something to do with that — as players for whom English was their first language are more likely to secure these types of opportunities. So kudos to everybody involved for letting us see a different side of Miggy.

As for the truck, it will indeed be auctioned off for charity. That’s happening July 27 at the Keeping Kids in the Game event at the Tigers’ Comerica Park. Money raised helps support children’s health causes and baseball programs in the Detroit area.

