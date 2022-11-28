Miguel Cabrera talks 2023 MLB exit: 'I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball'

Miguel Cabrera didn't slam the door shut, but the final season of his contract is likely his last in MLB. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miguel Cabrera reiterated on Monday what has long been anticipated.

The 2023 MLB season will likely be his last. The 12-time All-Star, two-time AL MVP and 2003 World Series champion told MLB.com that he's leaning toward retirement at the conclusion of next season.

“I think it's going to be my last year," Cabrera said. "It feels a little weird to say that. I thought, 'I'm not going to say never,' but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Cabrera, 39, is slated to make $31 million in 2023 on the final year of his eight-year, $248 million contract. Meanwhile, his star has been fading in Detroit since his last standard All-Star appearance in 2016. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred bestowed Cabrera with an honorary All-Star bid in 2022 as he slashed .254/.305/.317 with five home runs and 43 RBI on the season.

Cabrera was among the most feared sluggers of his generation in a career that started in 2003 with the Florida Marlins before his move to the Tigers in 2008. In addition to his many awards, Cabrera is a four-time batting champion, a two-time home run champion and a two-time RBI champion. He secured the AL Triple Crown in his 2012 MVP season as the league leader in all three categories.

While his skills have diminished with age, his love for the game has not. His goal is to remain in baseball following his retirement as a player.

"I have time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, try to help, because I love baseball," Cabrera continued.

With his 21st MLB season looming, Cabrera has already achieved numerous statistical milestones. He'll enter the 2023 season having tallied 3,088 hits, 507 home runs and 607 doubles. His career totals place him in the top 30 all-time in each category.