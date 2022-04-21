As Miguel Cabrera reaches 3,000 hit milestone, here's all the Reds who have done it

Miguel Cabrera will go down in baseball history as one of the greatest hitters of all-time.

The Detroit Tigers great entered April 21, 2022, one hit shy of 3,000 for his career. That career includes two MVPs, seven Silver Sluggers, four batting titles, a World Series ring in 2003 and a Triple Crown season.

Cabrera is a lifetime .310 hitter who will be one of the rare players to eventually retire with more than 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Only six other players have done that.

In 21 games at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, 24 of Cabrera's career hits happened. Four of them were home runs.

With Cabrera included, there will be 33 players who compiled 3,000 hits in their career. One of them is Red.

Here' some hitting Reds history.

MLB all-time hits leader Pete Rose is the only Reds player to reach 3,000

The Reds don't have many players who reached 3,000 hits while playing most of their career with the Reds. But they do count the Hit King.

Pete Rose was the 13th player to record 3,000 hits in baseball history and was the second player to reach 4,000 hits. Rose was 37 when he crossed 3,000 hits in 1978 with a single against Steve Rogers — not Captain America, but the Montreal Expos pitcher.

That same season Rose had a 44-game hit streak.

On Sept. 11, 1985, Rose became the all-time hits leader when he hit a single off Padres pitcher Eric Show. It was his 4,192 hit. He retired with 4,256.

Which Cincinnati Reds have come close to 3,000 hits?

Rose didn't spend his whole career in Cincinnati, but he did have 3,358 hits in a Reds uniform. It's the most in franchise history.

Here are are the top Reds hits leaders as of April 21, 2022:

Pete Rose 3,358

Barry Larkin 2,340

Dave Concepcion 2,326

Bid McPhee 2,258

Johnny Bench 2,048

Reds star Joey Votto is sixth on the list with 2,033 hits. He will likely pass Bench this season.

What about Reds Hall of Famer Frank Robinson?

Frank Robinson began his hall of fame career with the Reds in 1956. He played 21 seasons and amassed 2,943 hits — 1,673 coming in Cincinnati where he played 10 seasons.

