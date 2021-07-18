Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers in 5-4 win over Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo lost his helmet while rounding first base.

He never looked back.

Baddoo's flying helmet often signifies a stolen base, infield single, double or triple. In this situation, he was determined to reach third. Even a small stumble after touching second base didn't stop him from a stand-up triple with two outs in the second inning.

The 22-year-old outfielder cleared the bases for three RBIs early in Saturday's Game 2, but 38-year-old veteran Miguel Cabrera played hero for the Tigers (42-51) with a walk-off bloop single into center field. He scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, giving his team a 5-4 win and a sweep of the doubleheader at Comerica Park.

Just like Miggy drew it up. pic.twitter.com/QEDA11sn3S — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2021

There were 31,624 fans at the nightcap.

GAME 1: Tigers snap losing streak against Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of doubleheader

ROSTER MOVES: Tigers place starter Jose Urena, utility player Niko Goodrum on injured list

BASH IS A SMASH: Tigers' young arms connect with fans at 'Detroit's Biggest Summer Baseball Bash'

Zack Short, Derek Hill and Jeimer Candelario of the Detroit Tigers high-five teammate Jonathan Schoop after all scoring in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins during game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 17, 2021, in Detroit.

In the top of the eighth — an extra inning after the scheduled seven innings under MLB's doubleheader rules — Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez threw a wild pitch past catcher Jake Rogers. Nick Gordon started the inning at second base because of MLB's extra innings rule, advanced to third and crossed home plate on Jimenez's misfire.

But Detroit bounced back. Derek Hill started at second base, stole third with one out and then scored on a single from Schoop to tie the game. Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers struck out Robbie Grossman, but Cabrera delivered the winning hit.

Detroit took Game 1 of the doubleheader, 1-0, behind Grossman's first-inning leadoff homer. After losing four games in a row to the Twins to end the first half of the season, the Tigers returned to action by sweeping the doubleheader as part of a now-three-game series. (A planned fourth game was rained out Friday and will be made up in August.)

Story continues

After Baddoo's triple in the second inning, Twins starter Kenta Maeda retired 10 straight batters. He finished with three runs allowed on three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Alexander starts

Tyler Alexander isn't a true starting pitcher right now, but the left-hander can start bullpen-only games when manager AJ Hinch needs him. Of his 27 appearances this season, Alexander has started three.

Alexander carried the Tigers through 3⅓ innings in Game 2. He allowed two runs on four hits, without a walk. He struck out one batter and threw 35 of 48 pitches for strikes. After the Game 1 injury to right-hander Jose Urena, Hinch needs another starting pitcher. Alexander could help fill the void if the Tigers decide to stretch him out.

LOOKING AHEAD: Eight storylines to watch for Tigers in second half of season

NOTEBOOK: How Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd are recovering from injuries

The Twins opened the scoring in the first: Nelson Cruz (who had doubled) scored on Josh Donaldson's single to center. Donaldson added a solo home run in the fourth inning, cutting the Tigers' lead to one run.

Alexander used 22 pitches in the first inning, 13 pitches in the second, six in the third and seven for one out in the fourth inning. After Donaldson's 413-foot homer, Alexander retired the ensuing batter and was removed from the game.

The rest of the bullpen

The Tigers went to righty Erasmo Ramirez, who completed the fourth but allowed the game-tying run in the fifth inning. He gave up back-to-back singles, forcing Hinch to call on one of his best relievers — righty Jose Cisnero — to escape the jam.

Cisnero walked the first batter he faced to load the bases.

Cruz, 41, then followed with an infield single up the middle, knotting the game at three. Second baseman Harold Castro gloved the ball with a sharp play, but he fumbled the ball while trying to start the double play. (The run was charged to Ramirez.)

WINDSOR: Tigers' 2021 MLB draft a reminder playoff contention is closer than it seems

BIG RISK, BIG REWARD: Why Tigers think prep pitcher Jackson Jobe is 'total package'

Left-hander Derek Holland used 11 pitches in a perfect sixth inning. Jimenez kept the game tied with a scoreless seventh. He returned for the eighth — the first extra inning — and allowed a run to score with his wild pitch.

Defense shines

The Tigers made many strong defensive plays, highlighted by Hill's catch in center field. He tracked a line drive from Cruz to the warning track in center field. The ball traveled 396 feet and came off the bat at 104.4 mph — providing a .680 expected batting average.

But Hill made a diving catch to steal extra bases from Cruz and complete the third inning.

Castro got his opportunity to flash his leather in the second inning. A ground ball from Andrelton Simmons ricocheted off the mound and continued to accelerate up the middle. Castro made a sliding back-handed grab; his throw to Schoop at first base beat Simmons to end the inning. (Castro caught a low line drive in the fourth inning, as well.)

To start the third, Schoop made a running over-the-head catch in foul territory.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers sweep doubleheader with 5-4 W on walk-off bloop single