Miguel Cabrera is going to be in The Best Shape of His Life

Miguel Cabrera is coming off his worse year as a major leaguer. While it’s possible that, after 15 seasons, the future Hall of Famer is finally entering a decline phase, the steep falloff in production he experienced was due far more to his health than to his age and the miles on the odometer.

Cabrera injured his back in the World Baseball Classic last spring and never managed to get right during the season. A lot of this, no doubt, is due to Miggy’s notorious aversion to taking time off when he’s banged up. More of it is due to the Tigers’ more troublesome aversion to making him take time off even when it is clear that he’s not himself, health-wise.

But never fear, the offseason conditioning stories are here!

MLB.com’s Jason Beck spoke to General Manager Al Avila during the GM meetings earlier this week and he says there will be a new and improved Miguel Cabrera next season:

“He’s working on his core muscle, and it’s a whole different workout program than he had before,” Avila said. “It’s basically geared toward strengthening that back and the vertebrae. Right now, in talking to him, he is probably going to be stronger than ever . . . You know how during the season he lost a lot of weight? He also lost some strength,” Avila said. “So he was weak in certain areas. And just because you lose weight doesn’t mean your muscles are strong enough to hold your back. And so, that’s what he’s doing now. He’s got the weight off, and now he’s strengthening those muscles around the core to give him that support.”

We’ll certainly see.

(h/t to Historiophiliac)