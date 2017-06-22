Miguel Cabrera has a beard-tickling encounter with a fan

We may not be fully appreciating everything Miguel Cabrera brings to baseball. He’s been one of the best hitters in the game the past decade, so when we talk about him, we talk about his bat. We don’t necessarily think about his personality.

But we’ll be damned if Miggy isn’t one of the guys in Major League Baseball having the most fun. Remember a couple weeks ago when he flashed a thumbs up at a Kansas City Royals pitcher making his big-league debut? That was sweet. Wednesday night Cabrera created another fun baseball moment.

Check out what happened when he tried to chase down a foul ball as the Tigers were playing the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field:

That’s fantastic. It might be our favorite one of these since that time Prince Fielder gave chase for a foul ball, came up short and grabbed a fan’s nacho. And we don’t blame Miggy — that’s a tried-and-true Seattle beard he’s checking out. Authentic from the land of hipsters.

Miggy’s been having a lot of fun with fans the last couple years. Earlier this season, while in the on-deck circle, he convinced a young fan to switch jerseys, effectively choosing Miggy over Mike Trout. Then there was the time he gave a heckling fan his batting gloves and his bat.

We probably don’t say it enough, but Miguel Cabrera is a treasure.

