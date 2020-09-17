Miguel Andujar's agent believes there's more behind Yankees sending down his client

A wave of Yankees came off the IL on Tuesday, as Giancarlo Stanton, Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga all returned to the team. That was great news for the pinstripes.

But not for Miguel Andujar.

Once again, the youngster was sent back down to the team's Alternate Training Site in Scranton, a roster casualty he has been far too used to this season. And his agent, Ulises Cabrera, is not happy at all.

"Miguel is the first one sent down and never the first one brought back up," Cabrera told The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

GM Brian Cashman said that Thairo Estrada and Tyler Wade, who haven't had the offensive success Andujar had in his recent stint with the Yanks, stayed on the roster because they are middle infield help. Andujar doesn't play those positions, and has been moved to left field defensively with Urshela owning the third base job.

But Cabrera believes there's more behind the constant up-and-down his client has experienced this season. At first, Andujar was struggling and was sent down to fix his swing. But Cabrera believes the other times, especially this one now, might be service time manipulation.

“I think any person who’s involved in the business of baseball understands that there’s a large charade that has continued to be played when it comes to controlling assets, meaning players that are young, and productive,” Cabrera said. “It’s clear that it’s highly beneficial for baseball teams to control high quality assets for as long as possible.

“They said at the time that that wasn’t the reason why he was being sent down. So I guess we have to take their word for it. Right?”

Cashman retorted.

“If we were trying to manipulate his service time, we would have optioned him after Sunday’s game instead of waiting until Tuesday,” he said.

No matter the case, Cabrera and Andujar both believe the righty should be in pinstripes every night. Even Cashman says if this was a different team, he would have a job in the bigs right now.

But the Yankees depth is vast and Andujar, unfortunately, has been the odd man out.

"To be sitting at home in the minor leagues, watching his teammates on TV is contrary to everything that he’s worked for," Cabrera said. "He has felt horrible because when you are a good person, and you work hard, and you are disciplined, and you stay out of trouble, and you produce, we’ve all been taught that ultimately, you get taken care of and rewarded. And for Miguel this year, that formula has not been true.

"Miguel Andujar should be playing for a Major League Baseball team, and a Major League Baseball game tonight.”