Miguel Andujar, once one of Yankees’ top young prospects, recalled from minor leagues after Aaron Hicks goes on paternity list

Miguel Andujar was once one of the bright young stars on the Yankees. Now, the 27-year old is just looking for a chance to re-establish himself in the big leagues. Tuesday, the utility infielder/outfielder was recalled from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Aaron Hicks, who went on the paternity list. Andujar, who has been on an offensive tear at Triple-A, was in the Bronx but not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.

“It’s always so difficult,” Andujar said through third base coach Luis Rojas, who was filling in as a translator Tuesday. “Had a good spring training, and he’s aware that he can only control what he can control. And, that is to play baseball. He’s here to help the team win.”

In 13 games in Triple-A this season, Andujar has slashed .347/.396/.551 with three homers and six RBI. He has played left field and third base.

“I feel comfortable at first base, too,” Andujar said.

The Dominican Republic product had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.

And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.

That has affected his offense.

Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games.

Andujar has made some minor changes to his swing this season, but mostly the results have come from being healthy and getting consistent opportunities.

He said Tuesday he thinks he can replicate it at the major league level — if he gets a chance. Aaron Boone said “we’ll see how the week unfolds,” when asked about where and when Andujar would play.

“The last couple of years, obviously, dealing with different injuries and not getting consistent opportunities up here, I’m sure all that over a couple of years — especially when you’ve had success at this level — I’m sure it’s weighed on him and been frustrating and difficult at times,” Boone said “I feel like he’s also gotten to a place where ‘I know I just need to take care of myself get myself ready to go and perform.’

Story continues

“And I’ve been really pleased with what we saw in spring training, frankly,” Boone said. “And he’s carried that into the start of the season and certainly earned this opportunity.”

Hicks and wife Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, were expecting a boy. Hicks is expected to be out at least through the three-game series against the Orioles.

GALLO’S HUMOR

Joey Gallo came back into the dugout and his teammates ignored him. After struggling to start the season, the lefty slugger had finally hit his first home run this season — and his teammates were treating him like a rookie.

“I haven’t gotten that since my first home run in the big leagues. So, it’s been a little while since I’ve gotten that. I didn’t expect them to do that but I was laughing,” Gallo said after the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night. “I thought was really funny

It’s been nearly eight years since Gallo was a rookie and some nights it probably felt as long since he had hit a home run. His last was Sept. 21, 2021 and the pressure had been building. Gallo went into Tuesday night’s game hitting .146/.255/.167 with .421 OPS. In his first 48 at-bats, he struck out 22 times.

“I think sometimes you kind of get a little worried, thinking like, man, why are these balls not going out? I’ve hit some balls really good this year, and they caught the wall or warning track,” Gallo said. “Last year, I remember going through, like, almost 15 or 20 games without an extra base hit to open up (with the Rangers). It’s a process. It’s a long season so you understand that they’re gonna come, I just got to keep working.”

Since arriving at the trade deadline last season from Texas, Gallo hit .157/.293/.356 with 13 homers, 110 strikeouts and 44 walks in his first 74 games with the Yankees.