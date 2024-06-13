Miguel Almiron open to leaving Newcastle United this summer

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are set to sell Miguel Almiron this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are waiting for a good proposal to offload Almiron from their ranks ahead of the start of the new season.

The Magpies have decided to sell the 30-year-old attacking midfielder to comply with Financial Fair Play norms and progress with other transfer proceedings in the window.

An unnamed Saudi Pro League club approached Newcastle United in the January transfer window to buy Almiron. However, the move collapsed due to a mismatch in negotiations.

Many European sides are now showing interest in the Paraguayan international and an official offer is expected to arrive in the Tyneside-based club’s hands soon.

Almiron has been with Newcastle for the last six seasons. The 2022-23 campaign was his personal best as he scored 11 goals and registered two assists in the Premier League. Last season, he netted five times and gained one assist across all competitions.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | Get Football