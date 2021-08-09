Migos, Slick Rick And City Girls Feature In New Series On Hip-Hop And Jewelry

Photo: Rick Diamond/WireImage

Ice Cold, a YouTube docuseries about the connection between hip-hop and ostentatious jewelry, premiered last month, and is available on YouTube. The four-episode series features interviews with artists like J Balvin, Lil Baby, City Girls, Slick Rick, and many more. Karam Gill directed all four episodes of Ice Cold: The Untold Story of Hip Hop Jewelry.

“I was addicted to jewelry. At one point in time, I was spending every cent on diamonds,” Lil Yachty admits in the show’s first trailer, which was shown exclusively on Rolling Stone. “When you’re wearing big diamonds, it’s like a big ‘F__k you’ to everybody.”

Migos serve as executive producers on the docuseries alongside Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K.” Lee, who says in voiceover in the trailer, “The American Dream wasn’t designed for everybody. For some of us, there was never time to build generational wealth. The playing field was never even, so when you’re already behind, you’re going to create your own symbols of success, and your own ways to show you’ve got it. Your own ways of feeling the American Dream, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Last month, Migos announced the lineup for their first ever four-day Las Vegas getaway Culture III, October 14-17. Partnering with experience curator Pollen Presents, Migos is celebrating the third installment of their acclaimed Culture series with a packed itinerary of events including pool parties and club takeovers at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub and Area 15.

Migos has hand-picked some of the industry’s biggest heavy-weights to join them in Vegas for a packed schedule of exciting concerts. Guests include fellow ATL rapper and singer Gunna, acclaimed vocalist, online personality, and Ice Cold star Lil Yachty, “Bad and Boujee” video star and rising hip-hop star Rubi Rose, chart-topping hitmaker Kash Doll, and rising Memphis rapper Duke Deuce who has become well-known for his crunk heavy sound.

Head to the official Migos YouTube page to watch all four episodes.

