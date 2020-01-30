Migos' Offset picks 49ers in Super Bowl 54 because of Jimmy Garoppolo

The last time members of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos supported a team in the Super Bowl with Kyle Shanahan on the coaching staff did not go well.

It did if you were a New England Patriots fan, as they overcome a 28-3 second-half deficit to win their fifth title in Super Bowl LI. As you might have heard, Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator in that game, and Migos were pulling hard for their hometown team.

With Shanahan's 49ers set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco has Migos member Offset in its corner ahead of Sunday.

"Their quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) a dog," he told FS1's "Undisputed" on Thursday morning. "I just like his game ... We need that in Atlanta ASAP."

.@RealSkipBayless: Gut feeling, you're leaning which way in this Super Bowl?@OffsetYRN: 49ers. Their quarterback a dog. He's young, he's for the culture, he going crazy I gotta respect him. pic.twitter.com/riO6lkBKuD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2020

Offset's praise of Garoppolo caught "Undisputed" analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe off-guard, surely because they had spent much of the last two weeks asking some variation of Is Joe Flacco Jimmy Garoppolo Elite?

Garoppolo threw a combined 27 passes in the 49ers' first two playoff games, including just eight in their NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers. Still, Garoppolo came on strong over the second half of the season, leading the 49ers to road wins over the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

"He's fire," Offset said of Garoppolo. "To me, he's young, he's for the culture. I like him. He's going crazy. I gotta respect his game."

Offset didn't quote himself and say Garoppolo was handsome and wealthy, but it must have crossed his mind.

