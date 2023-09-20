Mighty Tigers of Sewanee helped put Southern football on the map

So you think your college football team has a tough schedule?

How about playing Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, LSU and Ole Miss? All on the road?

In the same week?

It happened. The tale of the 1899 Sewanee Tigers season is one of the best college football stories I’ve come across.

David Neil Drews, a Knoxville writer, authored “Iron Tigers,” a novelized account of the team from the University of the South that in November 1899 embarked on the road trip to end all road trips.

The Tigers played – and shut out – all five of the above opponents in a six-day span during their 2,500-mile train trek. By staging this unthinkable stunt/odyssey, Sewanee helped put Southern football on the national map.

David Neil Drews of Knoxville, author of “Iron Tigers.”

All I knew about the University of the South – or Sewanee – is that it’s a small private school with a gorgeous hillside campus, was a charter member of the SEC and was coached for 20 years by Shirley Majors, patriarch of UT’s First Football Family.

I first met Drews, a UT alum who bleeds orange, years ago when he was my son’s English teacher at West High School.

“I knew nothing about the team,’’ he said last week. “I’ve always been fascinated with the beginnings of sports, the genesis, the early years when you’re inventing something.’’

His curiosity about the origins of college football led him to the 1899 Sewanee season and the remarkable student manager Luke Lea who made it happen.

The 1899 Sewanee football team was known as the "Iron Men" after playing and winning 12 games, including against Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas.

By 1899, college football was only 30 years old and dominated by Northeast schools like Princeton, Harvard and Yale. The University of Tennessee’s program launched in 1891, typical of the region, and was in its infancy.

Sewanee had only 325 students in 1899, Drews said, but its football team had big ideas. Lea, a future U.S. senator and newspaper publisher, conceived the barnstorming adventure.

Sewanee needed revenue because of the cancellation of the annual Vanderbilt game in Nashville. Lea also wanted to gain national attention.

“Southern football was virtually nothing,’’ Drews said. “Lea knew he had to do something reckless, beyond the imagination.’’

The Tigers – who had already beaten Tennessee 51-0 in October – left Sewanee by train. First stop: Austin, Texas. On Nov. 9, the Tigers beat the Longhorns, 12-0, and got back on the train.

On Friday, Nov. 10, in Houston, they shut out Texas A&M. On to New Orleans, where they beat Tulane 23-0 on Nov. 11.

The 12th was a Sunday, no games allowed. On Monday, the Tigers beat LSU in Baton Rouge, 34-0. Back on the train to Memphis, where on Tuesday, Nov. 14, they blanked Ole Miss 12-0.

The Tigers would play three more games and finish 12-0. Auburn was the only foe to score.

The season has been chronicled in a nonfiction book and a TV documentary. For Drews, going the fiction route was the best way to put flesh on the bones.

“I wanted to be on that train with them, a fly on the wall,’’ he said. “I was originally using the names of the actual players but was having a hard time making them full human beings. I was handcuffed.’’

The real-life Tigers provided ample fodder. “Wild Bill” Claiborne wore an eye patch and became a priest. Henry Seibels would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Lea, in 1919, would try to kidnap Germany’s exiled Kaiser Wilhelm.

“Iron Tigers” is a novelized account of the team from the University of the South that in November 1899 played – and shut out – all five of its opponents in a six-day span.

Twentieth century football would eventually pass Sewanee by. Inclusion in the new SEC in 1932, Drews believes, “was totally an homage to this team and how they launched Southern football.’’ The Tigers left in 1941 and compete in Division III.

The ’99 Tigers are a heckuva tale. You can find “Iron Tigers” on Amazon or BookBaby.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Sewanee helped put Southern football on the map