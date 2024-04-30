Mighty Mujer Triathlon on tap for this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mighty Mujer Triathlon, El Paso’s only all-female triathlon, returns for its 13th year.

Mighty Mujer Triathlon will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, with participants starting at Memorial Park Pool at 3251 Copper Ave.

The race will begin with participants swimming a 300-yard swim, then biking through Central El Paso and finishing off with a run through Memorial Park, according to the news release by Mighty Mujer Triathlon.

“Mighty Mujer Triathlon has helped build the female triathlon community in El Paso and prepared thousands of women to finish their first triathlon experience,” said Race Director Gabriela Gallegos.

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the race:

Alabama (from Arizona to Pierce)

Federal (from Luna to Alabama)

Elm (from Grant to Federal)

Arizona (from Alabama to Ochoa)

Rio Grande/Grant (from Copia to Piedras)

Grant (behind Memorial Park)

Silver/Bronze/Gold (between Piedras and Raynor)

You can visit the Mighty Mujer Triathlon website here for more information on the race.

