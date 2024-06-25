From Mighty GC Squads to Stage Chasers: How Tour de France Teams Are Built

Pool - Getty Images

Cycling might be the strangest of all team sports. After all, only one rider can win,. And yet, it’s a sport dominated by team dynamics. You see them in the peloton, teammates in their matching jerseys, and hear the heavily branded names of their sponsors as much as you do the names of their riders. Some are there to sprint, others to climb, others to make sure their team leader has food, water, and sometimes, a working bicycle.

In many cases, especially when it comes to Grand Tours like the Tour de France, entire rosters are built around that one lead rider to help amplify their strengths and bolster their weaknesses in an effort to get that person on or near the podium.

So, how do teams choose which riders to send to a race like the Tour de France? Are all teams constructed the exact same way? Who decides?

Before we go any further, let’s define what a professional cycling team is, something many readers may know, but some may not.

A cycling team, such as Lidl-Trek or Visma-Lease a Bike, consists of about twenty riders, a stable of racers of varying abilities for team managers and sports directors to choose from. They’re sprinters and climbers, puncheurs and rouleurs, and, of course, team leaders, who, when it comes to multi-stage tours, are known as GC guys.

General Classification Teams

Often, the team leader is an obvious choice to build a team around. They’re rarely the best climber on the team, nor are they the best sprinter. But they can climb better than the sprinters and sprint better than the climbers. That said, GC guys are always climbers. It’s virtually impossible to win a Grand Tour (and many stage races, for that matter) if you can’t climb. The team leader is typically the best all-around rider on a team. In cycling parlance, he or she is an “all-rounder.”

And in many cases, those all-rounders are some of the best time triallists on the team, as Grand Tours France have often been won or, more unfortunately, lost in time trial stages.

From their stable of riders, team directors will put together the best eight-person group for a given race. Those groups change depending on the race, and a team’s GC guy will typically be different for each Grand Tour (or at least one out of the three, as some GC guys will double up over the course of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España).

Some teams know they have a chance at a good position in the general classification competition. They might not have a shot at winning the Tour de France (though, you never know), but they may be angling for a spot at the podium, in the top five, or even the top ten. Some race for the points jersey (green in the case of the Tour de France) or the polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey. But there are a few teams gunning almost exclusively for the yellow jersey.

Teams like UAE Team Emirates and their leader Tadej Pogačar, BORA-hansgrohe and PrimožRoglič, and Soudal Quick-Step and Remco Evenepoel head into the Grand Boucle with a clear strategy: to try to win the Tour de France. And of course, there’s Visma-Lease a Bike, who, moments before this story was filed, finally announced their GC guy, Jonas Vingegaard, will be aiming for his third-straight Tour victory.

Stage-Win Chasers

Then there are teams like Alpecin-Deceuninck and Astana Qazaqstan, whose GC guys, it could be argued, don’t even exist. Instead, those teams will be hunting for stage wins, mostly in the sprint stages, and perhaps the green points jersey.

Considering as much, those teams tend to build their Tour de France roster around their leadout trains, those riders whose job it is to get their sprinters in the best possible position to contest for stage wins. Alpecin-Deceuninck will head into the Tour with a two-headed monster in Classics specialist Mathieu van der Poel and reigning points champion Jasper Philipsen, the sprinter who has won six Tour de France stages over the last two years.

And for Astana Qazaqstan, all eyes will be on Mark Cavendish, who will once again attempt to break the deadlock he holds with Eddy Merckx of thirty-four career Tour de France stage wins.

As many of those teams focus their efforts on success in the Spring Classics, some of their rosters lack a pure climber such as Visma-Lease a Bike’s Sepp Kuss, Neilsen Powless of EF Education-EasyPost, or Lidl-Trek’s Giulio Ciccone, who won last year’s polka dot jersey. Rather, their teams tend to be full of rouleurs and puncheurs, often working in service of the strongest among them.

Opportunists and Go-Getters

Finally, there are the smaller teams whose primary goal will be to hunt for a stage win, often via a breakaway.

Teams like Cofidis, who won a surprising stage in last year’s Tour to end a fifteen-year drought, and Uno-X Mobility, with riders like Magnus Cort, who always seems to be sniffing around a stage win, and four-time stage winner Alexander Kristoff, can often be found riding off the front in daring moves that sometimes stick (but usually don’t).

As the Tour de France covers a variety of stages, from flat to hilly to mountains to time trials, smaller teams tend to be constructed more similarly to the GC teams, with riders who excel in a variety of disciplines.

So, as you watch this year’s Tour de France, don’t just focus on the yellow, green, and polka dot jerseys. Keep an eye on those riders around them, working in support of their superstars: the climbers who pull them up the mountains, the leadout men who stick them at the front of a sprint, and the domestiques who are constantly going back to the team car, making sure their leader is well cared for.

