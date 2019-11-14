You might’ve forgotten they played for the Nationals, but these players will receive World Series rings

When the Nationals took down the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series, they did so with an active roster of 25 players to claim the District's first title since 1924. But those 25 men aren't the only players who contributed to the Nationals' success.

Fifty players appeared in a game for Washington this season and every single one will be receiving a championship ring once they're distributed next spring. On Thursday's Nationals Talk podcast, hosts Tim Shovers, Todd Dybas and Chase Hughes picked out some names that Nats fans might've forgotten over the course of the seven-month season.

One of those players is Austin Adams, who pitched in just one game for the Nationals this season before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in early May. Another was Austen Williams, who, in one of his two relief appearances that came before he was shut down for the year with a shoulder sprain, allowed a home run to eventual National Gerado Parra.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Remember that 19-31 start? Well the first game after was started by none other than Kyle McGowin, who allowed five runs in four innings before the Nationals battled back and won late.

On the hitting side, rookie catchers Tres Barrera and Raudy Read only combined to play in eight games with one hit between the two of them. There's also Jake Noll, the Ryan Zimmerman look-alike who drew a walk-off walk against the Philadelphia Phillies for his first career RBI in early April.

For a full breakdown of the list with some interesting contributions each forgotten player made, you can listen to the Nationals Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Story continues

You mightve forgotten they played for the Nationals, but these players will receive World Series rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington