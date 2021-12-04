It might be time to bench Anthony Brown for Ty Thompson, once and for all

The Oregon Ducks are trailing the Utah Utes, 20-0 at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The offense has 65 total yards, and QB Anthony Brown has thrown two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six for Utah.

Brown is 5-for-12 for 37 yards at the half, and the offense has a total of 3 first downs.

At what point do you bench Brown and put in Ty Thompson? He may not be ready for a stage as big as this one, but can it get any worse? It’s pretty unlikely that the Ducks will win this game at this point, but they could at least get a jump on the 2022 season and give Thompson some valuable reps against a good team.

Why not?

One thing is clear, and its that the Ducks have no shot of winning the game is Anthony Brown stays on the field. They may not have a chance at winning if Thompson takes the field, but at least you can get a moral victory of giving the true freshman some reps before the season-opener vs. Georgia next season.

Will they do it? Who knows.

I’m certainly ready to see it, though, and I think bout 99% of the Oregon Ducks fan base would agree.