'This might surprise you - but I would sell Neto'

[BBC]

With Wolves performing better than anticipated this season, it is crucial to maintain the nucleus of players and bolster the squad depth.

However, adhering to the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) might necessitate selling players to facilitate growth and development. All this needs to be factored in when we take a look at who Wolves must retain and who could potentially depart.

Firstly, Wolves absolutely must keep Rayan Ait-Nouri, as he is fast, creative, and we have sorely missed his presence when he is unavailable. Initially excluded from the squad by Julen Lopetegui, he has flourished under Gary O’Neil. He is under contract until 2026 with an option to extend and should be retained in the summer.

Matheus Cunha has to stick around. He has been brilliant and is currently the top goalscorer. Lately, Cunha has often played as a number nine but he's better as a number 10. He is really skilful at carrying the ball up the pitch. I think he also adds a lot to the dressing room and his leadership qualities would be sorely missed.

The midfield has also been a strength, and I would not want to see any departures in that area. Wolves will secure Tommy Doyle's services in the summer for a bargain price of £4.3m, but it is equally essential to hold on to Joao Gomes. Joao possesses energy, commitment, and tenacity in midfield, and his impressive performance for Brazil against England at Wembley has attracted envious eyes. Joao is another key player to keep at the club.

I might surprise you with this one but of all the players linked with a move away, I would sell Pedro Neto. Don’t get me wrong Neto is fantastic but his fitness is a concern for me and if he only plays half a season, then he's a luxury for Wolves. It is important to retain the majority of players and selling just one player like Neto could raise sufficient funds to revitalise the squad and prepare for next season. I think it's potentially the least disruptive option for Wolves in the summer.

The last few transfer windows have been exceptionally quiet for Wolves as they have strived to meet PSR rules but hopefully this summer we can see some investment in the team and we can have an even better season in 2024-25.

