Might a reunion with Danilo Gallinari be on the table for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics purposefully left a roster spot open for their 15-man regular season roster at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline. Planning to survey the options available among players bought out this season, they also face some barriers there.

Such candidates must have made less than the $12.4 million full midlevel exception to be eligible to sign with the Celtics, per the terms of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. And though there is a solid supply of such candidates, would it make sense for Boston to reach out to an alum who never actually played for them?

We are talking about former Washington Wizards big man Danilo Gallinari, who had signed with Boston previously, but never suited up for the team after an injury in the 2022 offseason.

Per recent reporting from NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, the Celtics “have some level of interest” in a reunion, along with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s unclear how interested either party actually would be in making that reunion happen, but it’d be a good narrative at least.

Gallo has said in the past he holds no ill feelings towards Boston for dealing him away, but that could be PR on his part. And Boston may want an option who is better than Gallinari is at this stage of his career.

But if they want a big to bomb away from the corner, the Italian forward is eligible to sign with the club again.

