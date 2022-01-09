Who might replace Vic Fangio in Denver

As expected, the Denver Broncos have made a decision regarding the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale, Fangio was fired by the organization.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Fangio never delivered a winning record. His best year in Denver came in his first, back in 2019, when the team finished with a 7-9 record. The Broncos never reached the playoffs during his tenure. As an organization, Denver has not been to the playoffs since the 2015 season, when they won the Super Bowl under Gary Kubiak and with Peyton Manning under center.

The organization announced the decision on Sunday morning:

“George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program.”#Broncos Pres./CEO Joe Ellis on parting ways with Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/a6rgUrqFof — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

With Fangio out, the team now joins the list of organizations looking to hire a new head coach. Given the pieces in place on both sides of the football, and the fact that the Broncos are likely to have a top-ten pick in the 2022 NFL draft, this might be a desirable destination. Who are some of the candidates the organization should consider?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

(Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports)

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was among those reporting the Fangio firing, and shared a few names that might be in the mix in Denver. Among them, current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn:

The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it's an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch. Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

Quinn’s job this season with the Cowboys defense is a chief reason why he would be in the mix for any head coaching vacancy this off-season. Last year, the Dallas defense was one of the worst in the league, but this year under Quinn the Cowboys defense is among the best in the NFL, currently ranked first overall in Total DVOA at Football Outsiders.

Story continues

Certainly, players such as Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are a huge reason why, but Quinn’s stewardship, as well as the self-scouting he regarding his schemes since his tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons ended, will be appealing to any organization. Of course, that would give Denver back-to-back defensive minded head coaches, and with quarterback looking like the biggest need on the field, the organization might look to the offensive side of the football this cycle.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Another name mentioned by Pelissero was that of Nathaniel Hackett, the current offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Hackett has been in that role since 2019, and before that he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars first as their quarterbacks coach, and later as their offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars have already reached out to Hackett to interview for their head coaching vacancy, which makes sense given his history in Jacksonville. But if Jacksonville wants to focus on the offensive side of the football this cycle, Hackett is surely going to be on their list.

Of course, rumors about Aaron Rodgers are sure to follow…but that is a story for another time.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

assistants-each-team-consider-nfl-coaches

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, was one of the hottest coaching commodities during the last hiring cycle. After interviewing with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, Daboll decided to return to the Bills for this season.

What makes Daboll an intriguing option is his history of quarterback development. All he has to do is point to the pre-draft evaluation of Josh Allen, and what the young passer has done over the past few seasons, as evidence of what he can do for a young passer. If current general manager George Paton wants to add a rookie quarterback from this incoming class, Daboll might be the ideal candidate.

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The third name mentioned by Pelissero is another defensive mind, that of former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo. Mayo is currently the inside linebackers coach for the New England Patriots, but has been rumored to be on the inside track for a head coaching job for the past few seasons. During the last hiring cycle, he interviewed for the head coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Again, this would be a second-straight defensive-minded head coach, and teams often go in an opposite direction when replacing a fired head coach. But Mayo is going to get his shot as a head coach sooner rather than later.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

As we have seen over the past few cycles, Eric Bieniemy’s name will be sure to surface on the lists of head coaching candidates. The former running back has been the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs the past four seasons, coinciding with the growth and development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last off-season, Bieniemy interviewed for a number of head coaching positions, including with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. Ultimately, each team went in a different direction. Is this the cycle where Bieniemy gets his head coaching shot?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

While Brian Daboll and Eric Bieniemy have been the hot coaching names the past few hiring cycles, this year that name is Kellen Moore, the current offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

After his own career as a quarterback, Moore quickly moved to the coaching ranks, starting out as a quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Moore’s offensive philosophy can be traced back to his time in college at Boise State, with designs that incorporate a lot of pre-snap movement and the creative use of personnel and formations.

This year he helped guide Dak Prescott to a strong season coming back from injury, one that saw the quarterback set a franchise record for touchdown passes. Some may wonder if he is the future Cowboys head coach, but this cycle might see a team swoop in and offer him their own head coaching position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Another former quarterback-turned offensive coordinator could be in the mix, Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After his playing days were over, Leftwich started as a coaching intern with the Arizona Cardinals before moving his way up the ranks with the organization. When the Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians as their head coach, under whom Leftwich worked in Arizona, Arians said that he probably would not have taken the job “if [Leftwich] wasn’t available.”

Given his playing days in Jacksonville, Leftwich is in the mix for the Jaguars job. But with Arians pushing for Leftwich to get a head coaching job, it would not be surprising at all if the Broncos were to get him in for an interview sooner rather than later.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)Now this would be a story.

Would the Denver Broncos bring Josh McDaniels back?

McDaniels’ first head coaching opportunity came with the Broncos back in 2009, and he lasted less than two seasons in Denver. The Broncos finished with an 8-8 record his first season, and he was let go after a 3-9 start to the 2010 campaign.

His tenure in the Mile High City was rather rocky, as he got off on the wrong foot with quarterback Jay Cutler and was a reason why the Broncos drafted Tim Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. Another mark against McDaniels is how things played out when he was offered the head coaching job by the Indianapolis Colts a few seasons ago. After taking the job — and hiring assistants — McDaniels backed out of the deal.

A feather in his cap right now? Since returning to the New England Patriots the organization won another Super Bowl with him as the offensive coordinator, with McDaniels showing the ability to adapt his offense a few different ways. What might be more enticing is what he has done this year with Mac Jones. The rookie from Alabama has been the most consistent of the quarterbacks drafted this last cycle, and that record of quarterback development might be appealing to Paton.

1

1