'Might play another 10': Rajon Rondo refreshed by young Cleveland Cavaliers, 'dream coach'

Rajon Rondo: Lakers to Cavaliers

Rajon Rondo joked that he thought about retiring.

The 35-year-old point guard said he was “pretty sick” and on bed rest for about 10 days with COVID-19, part of that after the Los Angeles Lakers dealt him to the Cavaliers on Dec. 31, which gave him time to ponder his future.

In his 16th season, the four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion had fallen out of the Lakers rotation and started to think about the time he was missing with his family. But the Cavs were desperate for help, having lost since-traded backup Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL on Dec. 28 and guard Collin Sexton to season-ending surgery on Nov. 17.

When the three-team trade became official on Jan. 3, Rondo had no idea of the career renaissance in store. He didn’t envision how much he would enjoy playing with a team whose oldest regular starter is 24, whose coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, he knew little about.

As the Cavs (35-21) surprised the league, they reawakened something in Rondo.

“It’s very refreshing being around a group of men, young guys like this that are willing to sacrifice every night, playing for one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever played for,” Rondo said Friday. “He’s a point guard’s or superstar’s dream coach. He gives you a bunch of confidence. Even role players, he gives us all confidence.

“He’s very positive on the court and when he needs to be direct and stern, that’s what he is. Guys respond very well to him. It’s so refreshing to be around a group of men that love to play the game and that are so unselfish and want to win every possession.”

On Friday, Rondo continued his career reawakening.

He scored 17 points as the Cavs recorded their biggest comeback victory of the season, rallying from a 21-point second-quarter deficit for a 120-113 triumph over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Rondo scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and his triple with 4:06 remaining gave the Cavs their first lead since 9-7. In 33 minutes, he hit 6-of-7 field goals, 2-of-3 3-pointers, and contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and a team-high three steals.

More importantly, he steadied the Cavs after the Pacers scored 47 points in the first quarter, their record as an NBA franchise, and hit 10 of 12 3-pointers, the most treys in a quarter in team history. The Cavs won it with defense, holding the Pacers to 39 points in the second half, 17 in the fourth quarter.

“There was no panic in him and I think that’s the thing,” Bickerstaff said of Rondo. “A team goes on a run like they went on, you can get frantic and kind of change who you are trying to play catch-up.

"But when Do’s on the floor, everybody trusts him and he’s a got a calming presence to just tell guys, ‘Hey, just keep going, keep doing what we do.’ And he never gets sped up. Having that trust in a guy like that and that calming presence gave us an opportunity.”

Cleveland Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo (1) drives against Indiana Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cavs guard Caris LeVert, acquired in trade from the Pacers on Sunday, said of Rondo, “I think when he has a ball in his hands, everybody kind of just feels at home.”

Cavs center Jarrett Allen said Rondo was “exactly what we needed.”

“Could’ve gone out there flustered, not knowing what to do and been stagnant, but he was able to help us keep the ball moving and get us to our right spots and make the right plays,” Allen said.

Rondo said he tried to stay even-keeled, especially after the Pacers got off to a quick start and forced Bickerstaff to call timeout with 7:49 left in the first quarter.

“They kind of ran over to our huddle talking smack,” Rondo said of the Pacers. “Like, ‘It’s the first quarter. It’s a game of runs.' I just try to keep the guys in the huddle as poised as possible and understand it’s a long game and just continue to stay together.”

Rondo, who turns 36 on Feb. 22, didn’t have this kind of opportunity with the Lakers. In 18 games, he was averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes. But Bickerstaff didn’t have any doubts about the trade.

“I thought, and the reason why we made the deal, is because we believed that he could help us,” Bickerstaff said. “You know the circumstances we were in at that point … we needed to get somebody that was going to be able to give us a lift. We thought he’d be able to help us right away.”

Rondo has played only 12 games as a Cav, missing six with a hamstring injury, but Bickerstaff already has “the ultimate amount of confidence in him.”

“Regardless of the time he’s been with us, you watch his career as a whole and you see all the things that he’s done in this league and the respect you have for those things, those things that impact winning,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s not a game that’s just about numbers, it’s a game of ‘How do I orchestrate this to help this team win?’ He’s done that for a really long time.”

Without Cavs All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who missed his fifth game in the last six with lower back soreness, Rondo’s value is magnified.

“I would say tonight and especially the last game against Indiana you could see the impact that he had for us on the court, especially when Darius is sitting out,” Allen said of Sunday, when the Cavs rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Pacers. “We need that leader on the court. We need someone to help us get in the right spots.

"Even off the court, him helping us set up lobs, backdoor cuts, things during practice when he pulls us aside to get us together, we need that. We need that veteran mentorship, especially for the guards who have the ball in their hands 70 percent of the time.”

Cleveland Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo (1) passes between San Antonio Spurs' Joshua Primo (11) and Jakob Poeltl (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Rondo is doing plenty of that. On Wednesday, Allen said Rondo pulled the big men aside to an empty basket and instructed them on some pick-and-roll moves and lobs he used on past teams.

“What’s most impressive is they want it,” Rondo said. “I’m willing to give it and I’ve played with a lot of great bigs. It’s an honor to be able to have some young guys come up to you and ask you to teach them some things.

“For me, that’s what the game is about — always giving back. Any day of the week, whether it’s film, after practice, I’m willing to be here and help those guys get to wherever they want to be in their career.”

That's an example of why Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rondo’s teammates on the 2020 NBA champions, persuaded him to return this season. But Rondo’s waning playing time made it logical for him to consider where he stood in his career.

Pressed on the “I was thinking about retiring” remark he’d uttered minutes before, Rondo said, “I’ve been in a long time. Certain things aren’t as important to me anymore. Family first as always and my kids are getting older. So, I wasn’t doing what I wanted to in L.A., but coming here has been a complete turnaround for me. I might play another 10, I don’t know.

“I just threw that out there. I was kind of joking. I still love the game. Feel pretty good. Not after tonight. After 33 [minutes], I’m pretty sore. But I will get a massage, get back on it tomorrow, hydrate and get ready for Philly.”

