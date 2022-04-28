What might make Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett intriguing to the Cowboys

With two recent draft picks in Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa already on the roster, the Cowboys may not be looking for any more pure three-technique prospects in this iteration of the NFL draft. They very well may opt for a player that gives them position flexibility along the defensive line. Dallas covets players who are able to fill multiple roles on their team. So what about a player who can fill both one-technique and three-technique?

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was highly regarded coming out of high school, where he attended the power-house Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He earned four-star honors and decided to choose Ohio State as his college. In 2020 he was a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, and was a 2021 pre-season All-American. So does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s dive into the film to find out.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 300 pounds

Jersey Number: 92

Stats (2021): 12 solo tackles, 22 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 7 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 pass deflection 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Northwestern (2020), Minnesota (2021), Akron (2021), Michigan State (2021)

Best Game: Akron (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan State (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Explosiveness: Very explosive off the snap, can be in the backfield causing disruption before all the offensive line is set.

Pad Level/Leverage: Inconsistent pad level, but gains leverage with ease. Strikes upward with his hands to gain leverage and is able to disengage from offensive lineman with ease.

Pass Rush Plan: Has active and good hands, but lacks a true plan of attack. Relies on his ability to gain leverage and explosiveness to win on a majority of occasions. Pass rush moves don’t always land and he gets in trouble due to his pad level.

Flexibility: Predominately lined up at three technique, but we saw him move around some. Played five technique, as well as one technique. Offers little in terms of ankle flexion.

Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability: Has flashes of being very disruptive in the backfield. Shoots out of his stance, strikes with power and gets in the backfield.

Performance Evaluation:

Run Defense: Able to stand up the offensive lineman, locate the football and toss the offensive lineman aside to make the stop. Able to drop to one knee, anchor in and still make the play. Doesn’t have the best anchor against double teams.

Versatility: Has ability to play one technique in a pinch, but is best suited at three tech in an even man front. Could play five technique in an odd man front, but is best suited for three.

Strength/Power: Has heavy hands and attacks with power.

Block Shedding: Has powerful hands, and if he gets ahold of you, he can toss you to the side with relative ease. Doesn’t have a refined plan of attack which would help him here.

Hand Usage: Has good power behind his initial strike, displayed the two-hand swipe, swim move. Sets up his spin move effectively.

Strengths:

Has heavy hands and attacks with good power, if he gets ahold of you he can toss you aside with ease. Has a decent range of pass rush moves in his tool-box. Explosive off the snap, and gains leverage with relative ease. Able to cause disruption in the play early on as he penetrates into the backfield.

Weaknesses:

Has quite a few moments of letting his pad level get raised and him being rendered ineffective. Lacks the anchor to hold up against double team, and offers very little in terms of ankle flexion. Has a decent range of pass rush moves, but lacks a true plan of attack.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Garrett would push for a starting spot almost immediately along the Cowboys defensive line if drafted by them. He can play one technique in a pinch and with the Cowboys current players at three technique; they very well may ask him to do so. They will need Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both on the field and at edge if they want this to happen so they can command the attention of blockers. This way Garrett isn’t subject to double teams, especially on running plays as he can often get washed out when he is faced with them. Some time in a room with accomplished rushers such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons could serve him well as he needs to develop a plan of attack.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 13.25 Strength/Power (10) 8.75 Pad Level/Leverage (10) 7.25 Block Shedding (10) 8.25 Pass Rush Plan (10) 6 Hand Usage (10) 7.5 Run Defense (10) 7.9 Flexibility (10) 6 Versatility (5) 3 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 8.7

Final Grade:

76.6, 3rd round player

