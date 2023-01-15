What might new offensive coordinator mean for Sam Howell?

Sam Howell looked across the line, and seeing the silver and blue Dallas Cowboys, he received the snap of the ball, dropping back on his first NFL passing attempt.

The line of scrimmage being the Dallas 16, Howell looked to his left, and there was Terry McLaurin completing a stutter move in a shallow crossing route moving from left to right beneath much of the Dallas secondary.

Howell planted his right foot to throw, tapped the ball with his left hand, and then looking in the middle of the field, passed toward McLaurin, leading him further to the right.

McLaurin made the catch around the ten-yard line, squared up his shoulders, and headed up the field into the end zone untouched. Sam Howell had attempted and completed his first NFL pass for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington defeated Dallas 26-6 as Howell enjoyed the thrill of passing for and running for his first NFL touchdowns, both in his initial NFL game.

Look at the formation Washington used on Sam Howell’s rushing touchdown. The line is loaded on the left with Sam Cosmi, Charles Leno and Chris Paul. On the right side is TE Logan Thomas. QB option, Thomas gets a nice block and Howell runs it in. pic.twitter.com/ZtpCS9qSPj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023

The former North Carolina Tar Heel had not been drafted until the fifth round by Washington. Understandably, Howell was the No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Only after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs was Howell given the last game.

Two days later, Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner was fired. Rivera had thought so much of Turner that following the 2021 season; Turner was given a contract extension. But now he was being fired by Rivera, though Turner had worked with eight quarterbacks in these three seasons as offensive coordinator.

So, the search for a new offensive coordinator has begun. With Rivera’s win totals in his three seasons being 7,7 and 8, next year is most likely the last for Rivera unless Washington is in the playoffs.

So what offensive coordinator wants to come to Washington, where there have not been winning seasons since 2015-16? What offensive coordinator wants to come to work for a head coach who may be in his last year?

In addition, if 2023 with the new offensive coordinator does not result in Washington being in the playoffs and the new owner cleans house, what will that mean for Sam Howell in 2024?

It will mean three offensive coordinators in three NFL seasons for a third-year quarterback drafted in the fifth round. Commanders fans and certainly Sam Howell himself are hoping for a much smoother transition.

List

11 potential candidates for the next Commanders offensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire