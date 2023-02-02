This might be the most ridiculous stat of Tom Brady’s career

1
Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Over the years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has racked up a long list of incredible statistics, unbreakable records, and iconic milestones.

This one might just take the cake, though.

According to sports researcher Tucker Boynton, the GOAT played his entire 23-year NFL career without taking a single snap at which time his team was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Yep, that’s 15,906 snaps (including playoffs), all of which taking place when Brady knew he had a chance to win a Super Bowl.

That’s just wild.

List

Bucs fans react to Tom Brady's retirement

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories