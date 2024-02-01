What ‘all-in’ might look like for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys in 2024

Let the offseason games begin for the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Cowboys fans got their first dissertation from owner Jerry Jones about what the plan is this spring for the team. It’s always comical to hear from Jones, who talks without saying much, but in the middle of the mundane answers, the owner did provide a nugget of information that had to please Cowboys fans.

Jones claimed his team will have an “all-in” approach to this offseason.

The comment piqued the interest from fans who haven’t seen an aggressive offseason in over 10 years, but until they act, it’s all talk from Jones. How Jones views going all-in might look very different from how everyone else views it, so it’s a little early for victory laps from Cowboys fans.

What Jones said

Before diving into what Jones might mean and deciding for yourselves, take a look at what Jones said about the 2024 season for the Cowboys. When Jones talks, he often prattles on using metaphors and that was the case while holding court this time around, telling reporters his team was “hanging around the rim” and to not discount that when talking about their last few seasons.

That was the first comment that raised some eyebrows before Jones dropped the biggest quote of his session.

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones spoke on Tuesday in Mobile about going “all-in” in 2024, to which he offered that they will “push the hell out of it” to reach a different height next season.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/CB4iUp3WAd — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 30, 2024

If true, this would be a departure from the normal way the team goes about things when building their team from March through June. Dallas fans have gotten used to the cheap approach from Jones and his son (Stephen Jones) in free agency, signing marginal players who aren’t difference makers while they watch contending teams make a play for better options.

The last time the Cowboys were aggressive in free agency was in 2012, but since then it’s been a long, slow burn for fans to watch the team get excruciatingly thrifty in the offseason. Could this be the year things change?

What Jones might have meant: Option 1

While the inference from Jones might mean the team will be aggressive and spend more on outside players in free agency than they have in the past, as is often the case with Jones, his answer isn’t clear. That’s the hope for most fans who are tired of seeing the cheap approach from the Joneses in March, yet those aren’t exact words.

Nowhere in Jones’ comment did he say he was going to be all-in during free agency. The owner did say that he was going to be aggressive with Dallas’ “key contracts” which could point to the team moving quickly to keep their core free agents, or to extend deals for his best players.

This group includes the big three for the Cowboys this offseason, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and pass rusher Micah Parsons. All three are eligible for new deals and all three are likely to command prices that are at the top of the line for each position. The bank is about to be broken.

If this is the case, that’s an expensive offseason before even getting to the rest of their free agents, which includes 17 players. This group has some prominent names: LT Tyron Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, CBs Jourdan Lewis and Stephon Gilmore, DE Dorance Armstrong, and RB Tony Pollard are among the players who are free agents in 2024.

That’s a lot of business the organization needs to think about taking care of before adding any outside players. The aggressive mindset from Jones might just come from re-signing the Cowboys’ best players and being status quo with outside options.

What Jones might have meant: Option 2

Perhaps this is the year the Cowboys get aggressive when signing outside free agents. Jones might recognize the team is close and they need some upgrades that can be found in the open market. If Jones wants different results, he’s got to do something different, which would mean going all-in on outside free agents and spending big money on quality players.

This would be a refreshing change for the Cowboys, who haven’t crossed the $6 million threshold on an outside free agent since 2012 with cornerback Brandon Carr.

When Jones was asked specifically about free agency, he provided another vague answer, although it did suggest the team would be more active than normal.

“It would be disruptive to not do a free agent, as far as what we did last year. I think you could anticipate us having some influence here and being involved in some free agents, subject to the right FA we can get under the right contract.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to what being “disruptive” or “having some influence” means when it comes to free agency. Last offseason the Cowboys were more aggressive in acquiring talent, but that was done through trades, not by spending on free agents.

However, if Dallas is expecting to be active in free agency and going all-in, they will likely need to have worked out an extension with Prescott beforehand. With the QB currently scheduled to count almost $60 million against the cap, the team will need to fix that number if they want to be players in free agency. That fix should come with an extension for Prescott to open up room to sign some quality players. The same might be said for Lamb as well.

If the Cowboys are indeed going to go all-in for the foreseeable future, as Jones suggests, it could mean a major shift in the teams’ offseason philosophy. Maximizing on the talents of Prescott, Lamb and Parsons in the next few years is a solid plan.

Finally, Jones seems willing to take one of those risks he’s famously for.

Conclusion: Don't hold your breath

Why haven’t the Cowboys been going all-in every year? It’s difficult to understand and one would be hard pressed to find a fan who would agree with the team’s direction in free agency over the last 10-plus years. By openly saying they’ll be going all-in now suggests that wasn’t the case in the last few years. That’s a bad look on the organization.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what Jones meant by going “all-in” but his tone does suggest he’s willing to try something different.

Jones’ age might be one of the determining factors for that change, and he has a good enough nucleus to make 2024 the perfect time to go for it. The pieces are there for the Cowboys to be one of the best teams in the league again in the upcoming season and if being aggressive can get the team over the hump, now is the time to go for it.

It would also make sense to push all the chips into the middle with one more real year of Prescott and McCarthy leading the way. If the duo fails again, at least Jones will know it’s time to rebuild for 2025 and beyond.

The talk sounds good right now, but Stephen and Jerry Jones routinely have issues when it’s time to pay their best players and this offseason will call for them to do just that. If the team is serious about getting aggressive in free agency, they’ll need to pay up to keep Prescott and Lamb to free up cap space to add some big-ticket players. That’s an awful lot of money to be paying out, something the Cowboys don’t do on an annual basis.

Talk is cheap. Just like how fans won’t buy the Cowboys again until they prove it when it counts, it’s difficult to believe Jones when he says he’s going all-in. Right now, all-in just means the organization will pay to keep their own talent while ignoring the first few waves of free agency until they prove otherwise.

There are very few Cowboys fans who buy what Jones is selling in January, we’ll see what happens in March.

