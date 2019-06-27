Might LeBron James bring the chalk toss back next season?

Young LeBron James was synonymous with his pregame “chalk toss.”

It was his signature moment, something emblazoned on a larger-than-life billboard across the street from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. It followed him to Miami.

However, LeBron eventually stopped doing the toss, at one point even asking fans if he should continue. It is not something he did last season in Los Angeles.

But is that about to change? LeBron himself hinted at it on Twitter.