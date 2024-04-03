What might the impact of Joel Embiid’s return be on the Boston Celtics’ postseason push?

Before his return to the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder on this past Tuesday night, there was plenty of speculation about the sort of condition that Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid might be in after missing roughly two months to a meniscus injury.

But after looking very mobile and comfortable being so on his way to putting up 24 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in just 29 minutes of floor time, it is pretty clear that Embiid’s impact on the Eastern Conference playoffs will not be minor. What does this mean for the Boston Celtics‘ postseason aspirations, given the Sixers could easily end up being the Celtics’ first round playoff opponent?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn, took a closer look at what a potential Sixers-Celtics series might look in a conversation with guest Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. Check it out below!

