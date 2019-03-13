It might hurt, but fans on Twitter react to news of Earl Thomas departure originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Legion of Boom has officially left Seattle.

First there was Richard Sherman, who after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2017, departed for the San Francisco 49ers last offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Then there was Kam Chancellor, who sustained a neck injury against Arizona in 2017, that was later revealed as spinal stenosis and bone spurs. The Pro Bowl safety shared news that tests showed no improvement and he would risk paralysis if he ever stepped on the field again. Chancellor remains on the Seahawks roster, but is expected to be released this summer.

And on Tuesday, Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with a guarantee of $33 million to join the Baltimore Ravens, ushering in the end of an era in Seattle.

Thomas was selected in the first round of 2010 NFL Draft alongside strong safety Kam Chancellor, who was taken in the fifth round that same year. The following season, cornerback Richard Sherman was chosen by Seattle in the fifth round and defensive back Brandon Browner later signed as an undrafted free agent.

The foursome made up what many will remember as the Legion of the Boom. While the elite group rotated in members over the next few seasons, including Jeremy Lane, DeShawn Shead and Walter Thurmond to name a few, Thomas, Chancellor and Sherman were the glue that kept it all together.

While Thomas' recent memories with Seattle are bittersweet, and maybe he was caught on national television making an obscene gesture to the Seahawks sideline, the 30-year-old's time in Seattle won't be forgotten.

12s took to Twitter to thank Thomas for everything he had done for the city of Seattle.

Story continues

Thank you @Earl_Thomas for 9 great years, a super bowl, and the honor of watching you play. Best of luck in Baltimore, get yourself another ring. Seattle will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/vRVPEQ1CAC — #MVPG (@beefytime925) March 13, 2019

THANK YOU @Earl_Thomas for everything you've done for our city. We will always have respect and love for you champ, I know I will! Best of luck to you and your family in Baltimore 🙏🏾 #GoHAWKS — Jerry Moore II (@JerryTheDeuce) March 13, 2019

Thank you @Earl_Thomas for helping to bring a Super Bowl to #Seattle. We are all lucky to be witness to a player of your caliber and wish you success in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/dQmRAlhdJj — Anthony (@antmay) March 13, 2019

@Earl_Thomas Been my favourite player ever since I bought your jersey 9 years ago. Thank you for everything you did and good luck in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/xx4CvUa7sr — Mark Kristensen (@kristensen101) March 13, 2019

And Thomas has a lot of love for the fans in Seattle, too.

Thank you Seattle for the love and memories that my family and I will never forget... ❤️☔️ — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) March 13, 2019

Seattle will reunite with Thomas later this year, as the Ravens take on the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The date has yet to be announced.