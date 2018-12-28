What might have been: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares rejected Nationwide paint schemes

You never know when Dale Earnhardt Jr. will strike.

At any moment Earnhardt’s Twitter account could provide a valuable insight on the state of NASCAR, a Tweetstorm detailing the history of a short track car he raced or some random retro photos from NASCAR’s yesteryear.

On Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst provided a nice “What if?”

After a user posted a series of NASCAR paint schemes that never saw the light of day, Earnhardt shared an almost one minute video. The video included a multitude of concept Nationwide paint schemes for his old No. 88 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.

.@DaleJr unveiled some @Nationwide88 paint scheme mockups that never saw the light of day on the track. What's your favorite of the bunch? #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GWg6dEj3jC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 28, 2018





For sake of comparison here are the primary Nationwide schemes that graced the No. 88 during Earnhardt’s tenure driving with the sponsor from 2015-17.

2017

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

2016

(Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

2015

(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

