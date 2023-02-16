Might Commanders coach desire to reunite with Derek Carr?

Sometimes it’s who you know.

Coaches hire coaches with whom they’ve worked previously. Coaches often seek out a player who previously played for them.

With that in mind, despite the fact that Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was adamant the Commanders would not be in the quarterback market this year shopping for a high-priced quarterback, might one of his coaching staff like to have Derek Carr?

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was the Oakland Raiders head coach for three seasons (2015-17). Released by the Raiders Tuesday, Carr, a nine-year NFL veteran, started for Del Rio and the Raiders during those same three seasons.

In each of those three seasons coached by Del Rio, Carr earned a Pro Bowl spot. In 2015, Carr passed for 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions as the Raiders finished the season at 7-9. The following season, the Raiders were 12-4 (12-3 in the 15 games Carr played) as Carr passed for 28 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. Slipping back to 6-10 in 2017, Carr passed for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Del Rio was fired following the 2017 season, took off the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and was hired by Rivera to be Washington’s defensive coordinator in 2020.

Del Rio might like to be reunited with Carr as he would certainly bring nine years of NFL starting quarterback experience to the Commanders offense, which struggled mightily at the position in many games this past season.

However, Dan Snyder is attempting to sell the Commanders. Why would he be interested in paying out a large sum of money to sign and pay Carr upfront and then have no opportunity to reap the benefits himself?

Rivera has already made himself clear the Commanders are not going to be shopping, and Carr, being a free agent, is going to have a few teams who will aggressively pursue the former Raiders quarterback because Carr would be an upgrade in their quarterback room.

Who might have the money and might be interested and also in need of a quarterback? Well, the Jets and Bucs immediately come to mind. If Geno Smith signs elsewhere, Seattle might be a good fit for Carr. The Colts need a quarterback, but they might be content to draft one in the first round.

Del Rio and Carr might like to reunite, but this year doesn’t appear to be good timing for the Commanders. Look for Carr to sign elsewhere where he can make much more money.

