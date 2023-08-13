Might college football move to NFL Lite, a system for its most elite teams? 'Could happen'

Stop for a second and think about all that’s changed in college football over the past two years.

The list is as unbelievable as it is long.

OU hitched its schooner to Texas and left the Big 12 for the SEC, which among other things, ended a rivalry with Oklahoma State that has been played on the gridiron every year since 1910. The Big Ten added two teams from Los Angeles ― Los Angeles! ― then it added two more from states with Pacific Ocean coastlines. The Pac-12, a conference that has been known by different names but has been around since 1915, is on the brink of extinction with four schools headed to the Big 12 and two to the Big Ten.

Anything seems possible.

So what about this: an NFL-like system for college football’s most elite programs.

It's something at least one Power Five coach believes is not merely possible but likely.

“This conference realignment’s gonna settle for a while,” Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy said the other day, “ but it could move again, and it could move to an NFL system real fast.”

His over-under on how many years before such a thing could happen?

“Three and a half,” he said.

More: Oklahoma State football's Arland Bruce IV away from team amid Iowa gambling investigation

OU and OSU mascots Boomer, left, and Pistol Pete will not be seeing each other often in the near future.

Moving to such a system, or NFL Lite some have termed it, is a notion that’s been floated before, and truthfully, there are myriad reasons it might not work. What about other sports? What about lawsuits that would surely be filed? What about Title IX rules that would surely be violated?

Lots of details would need to be worked out, none any less significant than determining what teams would be left out. It would be a difficult task ― only four years ago when The Athletic did a piece exploring the possibility, its 28-team Premier League included several teams that would be nowhere near the top now, including Virginia Tech and West Virginia ― and for years, it seemed unlikely that college football’s elite would turn against each other.

All for one, and one for all, and all that.

But in this latest round of conference realignment, we’ve seen something that we’ve never seen before that cracks open the door to college football’s biggest programs separating from the rest ― Power Five programs have been left by the wayside.

Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State find themselves without a landing spot. As the Pac-12 fractured and teams fled, few folks outside Palo Alto, Berkeley, Corvallis and Pullman thought much about those schools. Of course, they might stay in the Pac-12 if it somehow survives, though it will never be what it once was. And there’s a possibility that at least half of those schools (Stanford and Cal) get taken in by the Big Ten or the ACC.

But as of now, they have been left out, and that’s due in large part to their football programs not being good enough or interesting enough to market and sell. They don’t bring value to broadcasters, and that doesn’t bring value to a conference.

So, the Cardinal and Bears, Beavers and Cougars have been abandoned.

Who’s to say the same sort of thing couldn’t be done to other programs?

Now, for Gundy’s part, he believes NFL Lite is a possibility for different reasons.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Expect Greg Sankey to reopen 12-team College Football Playoff plan

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara during the second quarter in the Orange Bowl CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“We could run into some complications with travel, financial (issues) and student-athletes maybe not wanting to do so much traveling,” he said.

Travel troubles are a definite possibility with the top conferences now being even more far-flung. Even though major-college football teams take charter flights to games, they are still going to log some major miles in these new conferences.

Oregon to Rutgers is 2,460 miles.

Arizona State to UCF is 2,155 miles.

UCF’s road trips will average 2,486 miles this season ― and that’s before the addition of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in the Big 12. UCF’s trip average, believe it or not, is actually more than Georgia will travel in total to away games this season.

Those sorts of things might make Power Five (or Four) schools seek out a more regionalized plan in the future, perhaps cutting back on the number of conference games and playing more teams in their area regardless of conference affiliation. It would be something similar to the divisions in the NFL.

“Could happen real fast,” Gundy said.

If such a thing does happen, it could be an intermediate step to NFL Lite.

More: For Oklahoma State football linemen, 'trusting' Jason Brooks 'is the easiest part'

Now, what the setup for NFL Lite might look like is anyone’s guess. How would it be structured? Who would be in charge of it? How many teams would be involved?

The top 30 or 35?

“I think it’ll be more than that,” Gundy said, “but I think it’s going that direction.”

Programs like Vanderbilt, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Boston College, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and yes, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State would probably be left out.

“But you know who has to agree on it?” Gundy said. “TV.”

Though it’s hard to see how broadcasters wouldn’t love having more games between the best teams in college football. An NFL Lite model would mean more Power-Five-on-Power-Five matchups, and that would mean more viewers.

Listen, I’m not saying this is something I want. Sure, more big-time, marquee games would be great, but already, the dissolving of regionalized conferences and rearranging of the college sports landscape has been heartwrenching. So much tradition lost. So much heritage abandoned.

But after these past couple of years, we should no longer be blindsided by big changes.

Anything is more than possible. It’s happening.

Jenni Carlson: Jenni can be reached at 405-475-4125 or jcarlson@oklahoman.com. Like her at facebook.com/JenniCarlsonOK, follow her at twitter.com/jennicarlson_ok or on Threads at jennicarlson_ok, and support her work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: College football could end up in NFL model in conference realignment