This might be the best throw Dylan Raiola has made all season (and it wasn’t even a touchdown)

Dylan Raiola continues to prove that he is the real deal, as the five-star quarterback and Georgia commit makes impressive throws.

But his most impressive throw, perhaps of the season, came on a rather mundane play for Buford (Buford, Georgia) on Friday night in the playoffs. The highlights of Raiola’s long throws or squeezing in a touchdown pass into tight coverage always get buzz on social media.

But on Friday night in a 28-25 win over Norcross (Norcross, Georgia), Raiola made the kind of throw that he will need to make in the SEC. On third down and with 2:01 left in the game, Raiola faced a blitz and nearly was sacked, Instead of panicking, he stood tall and delivered what was really a tremendous throw.

It was a savvy throw that actually projects well for his future in the SEC with Georgia.

What’s impressive about this throw from Raiola is that he delivered the ball accurately in the face of such pressure. That he did so in a clutch moment to seal the game for Buford only adds to the moment.

The blitzer went right through the A-Gap untouched and Raiola delivered this pass with the pressure not just in his face and bearing down but also hitting him. And yet Raiola still delivered a perfect throw for a first down to essentially end the game for Buford.

WOW‼️ 3rd and 10, to win the game, Dylan Raiola stays in the pocket and delivers a bullet for a first down and Buford will go on to ice the clock and win the game‼️ Raiola is a an absolute killer man😤#GoDawgs #QB1 pic.twitter.com/lbgFu1GU6T — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) November 18, 2023

It is easy to be impressed with the throws that show his arm strength or his accuracy. But being able to hang in the pocket and produce a first down throw late in a tight game? That’s pretty clutch.

Raiola is ranked the No. 2 player in the nation by 247Sports.

